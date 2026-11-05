Roadrunner Legal Group Wins Appeal in Copyright Battle with Warner Bros

The Court of Appeal rules in favor of Roadrunner against Warner Bros Television, denying an anti-SLAPP motion and allowing the copyright lawsuit over ER-related concepts to proceed.

The Court of Appeal has ruled in favor of Roadrunner, allowing a significant copyright lawsuit against Warner Bros Television to move forward to the trial court level. The decision denies a previous motion filed under California's anti-SLAPP statute, which was designed to protect individuals from lawsuits aimed at chilling free speech. The appellate court determined that the details presented by the plaintiffs were sufficient to establish a prima facie case, marking a major procedural victory for the creative group.

Legal Victory And Copyright Standards

The core of the legal dispute involves claims that Warner Bros Television infringed upon the intellectual property rights associated with Michael Crichton's original medical drama concepts. The court ruled that the similarities between the protected works and the contested material, specifically regarding where similarities lie on a ladder of abstraction, are a matter of degree. By making favorable inferences in Roadrunner's favor, as required by legal standards, the judges found that the evidentiary threshold for proceeding had been met. This ruling effectively dismantles the studio's attempt to dismiss the suit based on the argument that the ideas were too general to be protected.

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Anti-Slapp Motion Denied By Judge

Warner Bros Television had previously filed a motion to throw out the suit under California's anti-SLAPP statute, arguing that the lawsuit was a strategic lawsuit against public participation. However, the motion was denied last year by a lower court judge who decided that Sherri had enough evidence to move forward with the case. With the new ruling on Wednesday, the lawsuit will now proceed at the trial court, bypassing the special motion to strike that could have ended the case early. The appellate decision reinforces the lower court's initial assessment that the plaintiffs' claims were legally substantive enough to warrant a full trial.

Michael Sherri Statement And Next Steps

Michael Sherri, representing the legal interests of the writers and creators involved, expressed strong approval of the appellate decision in a public statement. Sherri stated, I am deeply gratified by the Court of Appeal decision and look forward to discovery and to our case, which affects writers, creators, and their families and estates, being presented to a jury. The next phase of the legal process involves discovery, a critical stage where both sides exchange evidence and witness testimonies. This step is essential for building the factual record that will ultimately be presented to a jury for a final verdict on the allegations of contractual and copyright violations.

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The Pitt Versus Er Comparison

The lawsuit has gained public attention due to the timing of Noah Wyle's newest medical drama The Pitt, which feels reminiscent of his days playing John Carter on ER. ER aired from 1994 to 2009 and followed the inner life of an emergency room in a fictionalized version of Chicago's real Cook County Hospital. Michael Crichton, who died in 2008, had a contract with Warner Bros Television that included a frozen rights provision. This provision prevented the studio from making any spinoffs or reboots without his explicit approval. While The Pitt premiered on Max and is described as a realistic examination of healthcare workers in Pittsburgh, it was developed as a separate entity rather than a direct revival of the original series.

Noah Wyle Defends Creative Direction

Noah Wyle, age 53, has stated that he is not sorry about playing a new doctor on The Pitt instead of reprising his role as John Carter in a now-scrapped ER revival. After The Pitt premiered on Thursday, January 9, Wyle was asked about how plans to bring back ER ultimately turned into an entirely new show. He explained that John, Max, and Warner Brothers were on board to try to make use of this new platform of streaming to see whether they could tell the story in a visually more arresting way than they did back in the nineties. Wyle described the approach as more photorealistic and organic, noting that the absence of standards and practices allowed the production to paint with all the colors on the palette. The creative focus shifted from what could be shown to what should be shown in terms of discretion and taste.