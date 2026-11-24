We Are Austin's Trevor Scott took his Road Trippin' holiday tour down I-35 to experience Hill Country Christmas at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, exploring the festive attractions, incredible artistry

The holidays are officially here, and we're dashing through the San Antonio Hill Country for a Christmas adventure! From millions of pounds of hand-carved ice and festive family activities to a one-of-a-kind Coca-Cola Christmas Suite,We Are Austin's Trevor Scott took his Road Trippin' holiday tour down I-35 to experienceexploring the festive attractions, incredible artistry, and special experiences that make this destination a holiday favorite.

We Are Austin's Trevor Scott took his Road Trippin' holiday tour down I-35 to experience Hill Country Christmas at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, exploring the festive attractions, incredible artistry, and special experiences that make this destination a holiday favorite. Watch the full Road Trippin' holiday special above for a magical tour of Hill Country Christmas, including an unforgettable journey through ice! featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer!

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The star attraction of Hill Country Christmas is back with an all-new theme that's sure to bring back childhood memories! This year's ice! featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer brings the beloved stop-motion holiday classic to life through 11 intricately carved scenes, colorful sculptures, winding passageways, and interactive ice slides. Trevor joined his friend Nina for a tour of the immersive Christmas experience, which features more than 20,000 square feet of attractions created from 2 million pounds of ice!

We Are Austin's Trevor Scott took his Road Trippin' holiday tour down I-35 to experience Hill Country Christmas at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, exploring the festive attractions, incredible artistry, and special experiences that make this destination a holiday favorite.

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"We're so excited to have Rudolph. He's so nostalgic and just reminds you of your childhood," Nina shared. Guests can explore familiar moments from Rudolph's story before sliding down one of four larger ice slides or a special slide designed for younger visitors. The attraction is kept at a chilly 9 degrees Fahrenheit, and guests receive signature blue parkas to help stay warm.

Gloves, mittens, and hats are also recommended. We Are Austin's Trevor Scott took his Road Trippin' holiday tour down I-35 to experience Hill Country Christmas at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, exploring the festive attractions, incredible artistry, and special experiences that make this destination a holiday favorite. There's also plenty of holiday shopping at the Reindeer Ridge Market, featuring ornaments, pajamas, stuffed animals, and festive gifts.

Adults can even enjoy seasonal cocktails at the Jolly Antler bar.

"My family comes out every year, and we get a big family photo, and it's become an annual tradition for us," she shared. A one-of-a-kind Coca-Cola Christmas Suite! , a festive accommodation decked out in the iconic holiday imagery of the beloved beverage brand. The spacious suite features a king bed, comfortable sitting area, beautiful bathroom, cozy fireplace, and a balcony overlooking the resort's golf course and Hill Country scenery.

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An adjoining room offers additional space for families. Trevor also gave viewers an exclusive look inside the resort's Coca-Cola Christmas Suite, a festive accommodation decked out in the iconic holiday imagery of the beloved beverage brand. Trevor also gave viewers an exclusive look inside the resort's Coca-Cola Christmas Suite, a festive accommodation decked out in the iconic holiday imagery of the beloved beverage brand. The suite even includes a family four-pack of tickets to ice!

, making it a particularly magical holiday getaway.is scheduled to visit the resort November 30 through December 3, bringing its iconic red truck, festive giveaways, and an opportunity to meet the Coca-Cola polar bear. Make it a Hill Country Christmas getaway! With so many attractions to experience, Trevor recommends turning your holiday visit into a full weekend getaway. The resort also offers recently renovated guest rooms, making it easy for families to relax between their Christmas adventures.

But here's the best part: You don't have to stay overnight to enjoyDay visitors are welcome, and the resort offers ticket bundles and special packages to help families experience the festivities. Whether you're looking for a festive day trip or a magical holiday staycation,to explore attractions, purchase tickets, discover special offers, and plan your holiday visit!