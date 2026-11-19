The City of Cleveland says it will hopefully finish the construction at the intersection in the coming weeks, weather dependent.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Road construction on East 9th Street near Euclid Avenue in Downtown Cleveland is leading to long lines of traffic and frustrated drivers.

“I’m sure they’re doing it for a good reason but I need it to wrap up because whenever I’m coming out of work or in the morning during rush hour and I’m trying to walk him it gets pretty dangerous with everyone trying to get to work and I’m trying to cross the street,” a Downtown neighbor said. “It’s also really unpredictable when people are going to be turning I feel like everyone is getting really anxious trying to get through everything.

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” Large metal plates cover up the crosswalks as repairs are made.

“I drive down here all the time so like I’ve said I’ve already been to the car shop with my car about these because if you drive over them they impact your suspension,” another Downtown neighbor said. The City of Cleveland says it will hopefully finish the construction at the intersection in the coming weeks, weather dependent. You can read the full statement from the City of Cleveland: The City previously received multiple complaints about the crosswalk at this intersection.

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We took these complaints seriously and conducted a detailed analysis on how it could best be replaced and found multiple layers of brick, asphalt, and concrete. Deconstructing and removing all of those materials takes time. Once that’s finished we can then move on to pouring new concrete, laying new asphalt, and putting in new bricks.

This is a very busy intersection with a high volume of both foot and vehicular traffic, which is why we strategically waited until after baseball season concluded to start the project. That high volume is why we also only do work at night as it limits impact to traffic, is safer for our workers, and allows more time for materials to properly dry, harden, and settle.

We are hopeful to finish that intersection in the coming weeks, but that will also depend on the weather. Once completed, this project will enhance the pedestrian experience Downtown.