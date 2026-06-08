Road closures, parking restrictions in place ahead of Obama Presidential Center opening

The Obama Presidential Center opens in two weeks, and there are openings and closings to navigate.

Monday, June 8, 2026 9:30PMThe Obama Presidential Center opens in two weeks, and there are openings and closings to navigate. More changes are coming to the South Side.

Monday marked the official opening of Midway Plaisance Park, which has a playground with features inclusive to varying abilities. The park is neighbor to the Obama Presidential Center, which opens to the public on June 19. In anticipation of the crowds and activities around the opening of the center, roads will be closed and parking restricted. Some of those changes started on Monday and more are expected next week.

"If it improves the neighborhood, I don't have a problem with it. Hopefully, it won't be closed too long," said South Side resident Monica Anders. Some neighbors across the street from the center say it has already created challenges getting into their development.

"We welcome the Obama Presidential Center, but a plan was not put in place to ensure traffic can continue to flow without a major disruption," said South Side resident LaTanya Jackson. "We are going to be sending out more information out flyer-ing to those in the immediate footprint. Those affected by the closure are aware," said 5th Ward Ald. Desmon Yancy.

Jackie Graves says he has kept up with changes. As a Chicagoan who uses a wheelchair, he says he always has to plan his transportation. He urges others to plan for the detours in advance.

"If people don't make plans to navigate and use GPS to use different routes to blame the Obama Center, don't blame traffic, they got to take responsibility," Graves said. "This is a once in a lifetime event. I'm asking everyone for their patience as we move through this momentous event," Yancy said. Those traveling around the center will have even more detours when Stony Island closes starting next Monday.

Midway Plaisance, from Blackstone to Stony Island - no parking both sides of the street. Stony Island, from 61st St. to Midway Plaisance - no parking in the north curb lane. Blackstone, from Midway Plaisance to 60th St. - no parking both sides of the street.60th St. from Dorchester to Stony Island - no parking both sides of the street. Stony Island, from 62nd St. to Midway Plaisance - no parking on the east side of the street.

Monday, June 15 at 6 a.m. through Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m.Blackstone, from 59th St. to Midway PlaisanceStony Island, from 59th St. to 57th St.Monday, June 15 at 6 a.m. - Saturday, June 20 at 11:59 p.m.Wednesday, June 17 at 6 a.m. - Friday, June 19 at 6 a.m.Monday, June 8 at 6 a.m. - Monday, June 22 at 5 p.m.Midway Plaisance, from Dorchester to Stony Island. Monday, June 15 at 6 a.m. - Saturday, June 20 at 11:59 p.m.Copyright © 2026 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.





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