Road Closures for Various National Forests in Arizona

The National Forests Service in Arizona has issued closures for several areas starting from Sunday at 11:00 AM MST and ending at 8:00 PM MST on Saturday.

from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley , Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area , Chuska Mountains and Defiance Platea.

from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Platea





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National Forests Road Closures Arizona Closures Expected Until SAT 8:00 PM MST Eastern Mogollon Rim Little Colorado River Valley Kaibab Plateau Little Colorado River Valley Western Mogollon Rim Navajo County Coconino County Apache County Yavapai County Mountains Greenlee Mountains Chinle Valley Defiance Plateau Black Mesa Area Chuska Mountains

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Road Closures for Various National Forests in ArizonaThe National Forests Service in Arizona has issued closures for several areas starting from Sunday at 11:00 AM MST and ending at 8:00 PM MST on Saturday.

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