Road closures, delays expected as thousands attend Utah Pride Parade in downtown Salt Lake

Salt Lake City police reminded Utahns of road closures and traffic delays ahead of the Utah Pride Parade, which takes place annually in downtown Salt Lake City.

Hundreds march in downtown Salt Lake City on June 6 to kick off the Utah Pride Festival. Salt Lake City police reminded Utahns of road closures and traffic delays ahead of the Utah Pride Parade, which takes place annually in downtown Salt Lake City.

The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, and is expected to attract thousands of people as the largest event of the two-day festival. The Pride Parade will begin at 100 South West Temple Street and end on 400 East and 400 South. After the parade, the festival will continue at Washington Square.

Traffic will be blocked from 100 South from South Temple to 400 East, and 400 East from 100 South to 400 South for the duration of the parade. While the parade is expected to end at about noon, the festival will continue into Sunday evening with the last performance scheduled for 6 p.m. Police said the roads near the City and County Building, including 200 East between 400 South and 500 South, will either be fully closed or have reduced lanes for the duration of the festival.

"To avoid additional congestion, community members are encouraged to carpool, use public transportation or a rideshare service," police recommended. Utah lawmakers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed frustration Saturday after the U.S. Department of War omitted the faithSeveral homes have been evacuated after a grass fire broke out near the Saratoga Springs Temple in Utah County.

City officials said the Glambert Lane Fire brokeResidents question $400K slides at St. George City Hall parking deck Construction was underway for two slides off the St. George City Hall parking deck, but residents questioned the city's decision because of the $400,000 price tA 17-year-old fatally drowned at Bear Lake after falling off his paddleboard. Officers with the Utah Division of Natural Resources’ Division of Law Enforcement s





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