Ro Khanna's Wife Sold Nvidia Stock Near Peak Before 30% Plunge Amid Jensen Huang Scandal

Disclosures show Rep. Ro Khanna's trust sold Nvidia shares before CEO Jensen Huang resigned amid scandal, raising questions about insider knowledge and stock trading ethics in Congress.

U.S. Representative Ro Khanna of California disclosed that a family trust linked to his wife, Ritu Ahuja, sold Nvidia shares between Sept. 4 and Oct. 7, shortly before the semiconductor giant's stock plummeted following the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang.

The second sale on Oct. 7 occurred just one day after Nvidia hit its all-time high, marking a precise timing that has drawn intense scrutiny as the stock has since tanked 30 percent. Huang, 63, admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a woman suspected of being a Chinese honeypot, and resigned from his positions as CEO, president, and director of the company on Thursday.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid probe into alleged Chinese spy affair, shares plunge 10%

Following the public admission of the affair, Nvidia shares tanked 30 percent as market confidence eroded rapidly. The resignation came amid reports linking Huang to Alice Huang and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care. Nvidia named finance chief Colette Kress as interim CEO while the board launched a search for a permanent replacement.

Longtime director Harvey C. Jones was appointed as the company's first board chair during this transition period. The fallout has triggered a broader investigation into national security risks associated with Nvidia's leadership and its ties to foreign entities.

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Rep. Ro Khanna issued a strong denial regarding any involvement in the trades or prior knowledge of national security risks. A spokesperson stated in a text message that neither the representative nor his staff received any briefing on Megaspeed, Jensen, or any counterintelligence risks tied to Nvidia.

The spokesperson emphasized that Khanna had zero knowledge of the incident until the New York Times report. The official added that Khanna does not trade stocks and provided zero direction or input into any trades executed by the trust. The representative believes there needs to be an investigation into what the administration knew about Jensen and any ties to China that could have compromised national security.

The October transaction was marked as a partial sale, with the same filing showing sales of numerous other holdings that day, including Walmart, Adobe, and Boston Scientific. The family also bought Nvidia shares between June and September. Nvidia shares plunged 8.6 percent to about $158.78 after hours Wednesday, then sank as low as $148.83 Thursday before rebounding to $164.98.

The rebound left the stock down about 5 percent for the day, yet significantly lower than its peak. This volatility reflects the market's reaction to the leadership crisis and the ongoing uncertainty regarding the company's future direction under interim management.

Unusual Whales identified Khanna as Congress's most frequent trader in its 2025 report. The estimated Khanna's net worth at $232.7 million and reported 4,284 family stock trades worth more than $59 million in 2025. Those figures reflect wealth and trading volume, rather than a verified tally of investment profits.

Unusual Whales also identified Khanna as Congress's most frequent trader in its 2025 report, while noting that the portfolio belongs to his wife and is independently managed. The organization highlighted the sheer volume of transactions, which has raised questions about transparency in congressional financial disclosures.

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Khanna's household was not alone in selling Nvidia ahead of the scandal-inspired stock plunge. Rep. Pete Sessions' wife sold $15,001 to $50,000 in Nvidia shares Oct. 2, Rep. Dan Meuser's wife sold $1,001 to $15,000 Sept. 25, and Rep. Gil Cisneros reported selling $1,001 to $15,000 Oct. 20, according to disclosures.

These coordinated sales by multiple lawmakers have intensified calls for stricter regulations on congressional stock trading. The pattern suggests a broader awareness of risks or opportunities within the political class, though individual denials of insider knowledge remain common.

Khanna is the top Democrat on the House's select committee examining competition with China. The transactions continue as Khanna promotes legislation restricting lawmakers' investments. He co-sponsors bills covering members, their spouses, and dependent children, asserting that Members of Congress were elected to serve the public, not their portfolios.

Khanna has said his household's investments are held in a trust his in-laws established before his marriage and overseen by an independent trustee. This arrangement is designed to maintain separation between the representative and day-to-day investment decisions. He stated in July that neither he nor his wife directs a trade.

The political implications are significant given Khanna's role in overseeing tech competition policy. His position requires balancing advocacy for strict regulations with the defense of his personal financial arrangements. The scrutiny intensifies as the Nvidia scandal continues to unfold and reshape perceptions of corporate governance in the tech sector.