Ro Khanna says Democrats can pursue Trump investigations and tackle affordability at once, arguing accountability for the Iran war would lower prices.

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Ro Khanna, D-Calif. , says Democrats can move forward with investigations while addressing kitchen table issues, also demanding a briefing on Jensen Huang’s affair with alleged Chinese spy. "I can walk and chew gum at the same time," Khanna told Fox News when asked if the investigations could be a distraction.

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BERNIE SANDERS WARNS DEMOCRATS NOT TO SPEND ALL THEIR TIME INVESTIGATING TRUMP President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. , on Nov. 2, 2026. Khanna argued that Democrats using their oversight authority to subpoena Trump administration officials and others in his orbit won’t distract from the party’s ability to address affordability issues. Democratic Rep.

Ro Khanna of California speaks with Fox News Digital ahead of a rally that he organized which included Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, in Bar Harbor, Maine on June 5, 2026. , saying it would be"setting a standard" of accountability. On NBC’s"Meet the Press," Khanna said that impeaching Trump would show that an administration cannot take action in Iran like he claims Trump has"without constitutional approval.

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"Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif, is defending House Democrats' calls to investigate the Trump administration, and even possibly impeaching President Donald Trump.

"We've gotta end the war in Iran," Khanna said. "That's the biggest thing. We need accountability to end this war, and that would lower food and gas prices. "