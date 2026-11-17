Rep. Ro Khanna proposed a $1,700 refund check for every American family to cover higher gas, food and electricity bills tied to the war in Iran.

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, on Monday proposed giving every American family a $1,700 refund check to offset higher costs driven by thewar in the Middle East, said the checks would be sent to every American family to reimburse them for the higher gas, food and electricity prices sparked by the conflict and resulting disruptions to oil transport routes. The congressman said Democrats"have a chance to deliver" following their sweeping midterm victories earlier this month, urging the House and Senate to approve the payments in January.

"I want to give every American family a $1,700 check to make them whole for the war in Iran," Khanna said in a video posted to X. RO KHANNA REJECTS WARNINGS THAT TRUMP ADMIN INVESTIGATIONS COULD DERAIL DEMOCRATS' AFFORDABILITY AGENDA Rep. Ro Khanna proposed giving every American family a $1,700 refund check to offset higher costs driven by the war in Iran.

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"This is to cover their higher gas prices, their higher food prices, their higher electricity bills. Now Democrats have a chance to deliver. The first week in January, the House and Senate must pass a $1,700 refund check to Americans. Let’s put it on Donald Trump’s desk," he continued.

Khanna also introduced legislation in September that would redirect certain unused Pentagon funds to compensate taxpayers and dependents for the economic costs of the war. The bill does not specify a $1,700 payment and has not advanced beyond the committee referral stage. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, estimated last month that the conflict in Iran had cost the average American household about $2,000, adding up to $265 billion nationwide.

His estimate included higher energy costs, borrowing costs and military expenditures. Rep. Ro Khanna said the checks would be sent to every American family to reimburse them for the higher gas, food and electricity prices. Gas prices soared after the war began in February, with the national average rising above $4 per gallon before declining in recent weeks.

The average was $3.81 per gallon as of Monday, about 75 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA. Diesel averaged nearly $6 per gallon, about $2.23 more than a year earlier. Trump has repeatedly argued that higher prices are worth it to stop Iran from having a nuclear weapon, although the president, Vice President JD Vance and other Republican leaders have acknowledged that the party's midterm losses were at least partially due to Americans' frustrations about higher prices.

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Before the midterms, the president promised a $5,000"Trump dividend" check to every adult U.S. citizen if the Republican Party retained control of the House and Senate, but Republicans lost control of both chambers. Before the midterms, the president promised a $5,000"Trump dividend" check to every adult U.S. citizen if the Republican Party retained control of the House and Senate.

Trump has previously floated or endorsed other similar payments in his second term that never materialized, including a $5,000"DOGE dividend" tied to government savings and a $2,000 payment funded by tariff revenue.