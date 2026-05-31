Ro Khanna Backs Controversial Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner at Rally

Rep. Ro Khanna is supporting Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, who faces controversy over explicit texts and a Kik account. Khanna praises Platner for his stance on Gaza and economic issues.

Representative Ro Khanna , a Democrat from California, has announced his support for Graham Platner , a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate from Maine who has been embroiled in multiple controversies.

Khanna is set to appear at a rally for Platner on June 5, a move that has sparked debate within political circles. Platner, who is challenging independent Senator Angus King, has positioned himself as a progressive firebrand, but his campaign has been dogged by revelations about his personal conduct. According to reports, Platner's wife acknowledged that he sent explicit text messages to other women during the early years of their marriage.

Further, an investigation by Breitbart News uncovered that Platner maintained an account on the Kik messaging platform, featuring a profile picture of him shirtless in a towel. Kik has been linked to numerous scandals involving child exploitation, raising concerns about Platner's judgment.

Additionally, under the username P-Hustle, Platner reportedly posted on Reddit in June 2019, suggesting that military contractors could spend their time banging hookers in Thailand instead of being berated by their wives at home. These incidents have led to questions about his fitness for office.

Despite the backlash, Khanna has stood by Platner, praising him as a leader who will stand up to the billionaire class, the Epstein class, and who has the courage to call the situation in Gaza a genocide. In a statement, Khanna said, I am proud of him for having the character to stand up against the war in Iran, against genocide, and against an unfair and lopsided economy. I am excited to campaign with him on June 5.

Khanna's support highlights the divide within the Democratic Party between establishment figures and more radical progressives who are willing to overlook personal controversies in favor of ideological alignment. The rally is expected to draw significant attention as Platner seeks to capitalize on Khanna's national profile to boost his long-shot bid against King, who is popular in Maine.

Critics argue that Khanna's endorsement prioritizes party purity over electability, while supporters see it as a necessary stand against corporate influence and foreign policy abuses. The controversy is unlikely to fade, as Platner's past continues to be scrutinized by both local and national media. The June 5 event will be a key test of whether voters can separate the candidate's personal life from his political message





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