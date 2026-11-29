Rep. Ro Khanna confirmed he used AI to blur a family photo in his Michigan-Ohio State game post after X flagged it as AI-generated. He defended watching the game with his father and criticized AI dangers days earlier.

Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat who represents Silicon Valley, admitted Sunday that he used artificial intelligence to edit a photo of himself watching the Michigan-Ohio State football game with his father.

The admission came after X users and a Community Note flagged the image as AI-generated. The original post went up Saturday afternoon. It showed Khanna and his father side by side on a living room couch, with the game on a wall-mounted TV. In the caption, Khanna wrote: Watching the Michigan-Ohio State game with my Dad, a huge Wolverines fan.

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Khanna Admits Using AI Photo

He never misses a game. Tough start. By Sunday morning, a Community Note, X's crowdsourced fact-checking feature, labeled the image AI-generated as confirmed by OpenAI's official verification tool. The note appeared beneath the post, prompting Khanna to respond directly.

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Writing on X, Khanna said: Yes, we used AI to blur out one of the family pictures for privacy! But my Dad and I did watch most of the blowout, even though he was tempted to turn off the TV at halftime. He also defended the authenticity of the family's football-watching experience, adding that he and his father had watched most of the game together.

The image featured distorted family photos in the background, which Khanna said was an intentional use of AI to protect privacy. However, a review of the image as posted turned up oddities beyond the blurred photos. On the TV, a row of Ohio State players is lined up as if for a kick, but the Michigan players who should be facing them are scattered deep in the end zone, a few seemingly melting into the painted lettering.

Image Details and Previous AI Warning

The family photos around the room aren't blurred so much as warped, with faces in the frames coming out smeared and misshapen rather than softened for privacy. The post came three days after Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley, wrote: We should not surrender our autonomy to govern ourselves to AI systems or tech billionaires. That earlier statement warned about the dangers of AI, making his later admission of using the technology notable. Newsweek contacted Khanna's office via email for comment. This is a developing story and will be updated.