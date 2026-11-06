RMT Union Announces London Underground Strike Dates Over Working Conditions

The RMT union has confirmed eight days of 24-hour London Underground strikes in November through February. The action disputes management plans for a new voluntary four-day week. Read the full details on the scheduled walkouts and union demands.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union has officially confirmed that London Underground drivers will participate in a series of 24-hour strikes over the coming months. The industrial action stems from an escalating dispute regarding proposed changes to working arrangements. The union aims to halt services on eight specific days between November and February. These strikes represent a significant escalation in the conflict between the workforce and transport management.

Scheduled Strike Dates for Tube Services

Rail, Maritime and Transport announced that the walkouts will occur on November 26, December 17, December 19, January 4, January 6, February 17, February 23, and February 25. Each of these eight strikes is scheduled to last for a full 24-hour period. The action is set to begin at midday on the first date, November 26. This schedule covers four distinct months, creating extended disruptions for commuters.

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The union specified that the strikes will be conducted as rolling 24-hour stoppages. This means services will not operate for the entire day on these specific dates. The frequency of the strikes is designed to maintain pressure on management. The dates are spread across late autumn and winter, ensuring sustained impact on the transport network.

Dispute Over Voluntary Four-Day Week Proposal

The core issue driving the industrial action is the management proposal to introduce a voluntary four-day working week. Militant members of the union oppose this plan because they believe it undermines existing job protections. Union leaders argue that the voluntary nature of the scheme is misleading. They contend that drivers would lose valuable privileges regardless of whether they opt for a four-day or five-day schedule. The union views the proposal as a mechanism to reduce protections for all staff.

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Union officials state that the current draft does not guarantee genuine benefits for the workforce. They fear that accepting the voluntary scheme could set a precedent for further erosion of rights. The dispute centers on the belief that management is using the four-day week as a cover for broader changes. These changes are seen as unfavorable to the daily working lives of tube drivers.

Eddie Dempsey Criticizes Management Strategy

Eddie Dempsey, the general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, has been vocal in his opposition to the proposal. He described the management plan as a disguise for a wholesale attack on drivers' working conditions. Dempsey argued that the scheme forces drivers to surrender existing protections. He warned that those who refuse to participate could face displacement from their depots. This threat of displacement is a central point of contention in the negotiations.

Dempsey also highlighted concerns about increased workload and unpredictability. He complained that drivers are being expected to spend more time driving trains. The union argues that the new shift patterns will become more unpredictable for staff. This increases stress and reduces work-life balance for the drivers. The union leader emphasized that the goal is not to improve balance but to squeeze more work out of fewer drivers.

Impact on Commuters and Future Negotiations

The eight-day strike schedule will have a direct impact on public transport users. Commuters should expect significant service disruptions on the announced dates. The strikes cover peak travel periods in November, December, January, and February. Travelers are advised to check for alternative routes before these dates. The union believes the disruption is necessary to force a negotiated settlement.

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London Underground management faces a choice between modifying their proposal or facing prolonged unrest. The union has demanded that the current damaging proposals be withdrawn immediately. They insist on engaging seriously to reach a fair agreement. The RMT maintains that their members are determined to defend their jobs and safety. The union has pledged full support for the striking drivers throughout this period.