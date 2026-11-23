London Underground faces major disruption as RMT strikes begin Thursday. TfL and union hold final Acas talks over four-day week disputes affecting Tube services through February.

London commuters are facing significant travel disruption starting Thursday as the first of eight planned 24-hour Underground strikes by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union officially commences. The walkout begins at 12pm on Thursday despite last-ditch negotiations scheduled for tomorrow between the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Transport for London. These talks aim to prevent the industrial action by addressing the core dispute regarding a proposed four-day working week for Tube drivers.

Core Strike Details and Negotiation Mechanism

The central conflict involves the Rail, Maritime and Transport union's opposition to a four-day working week, a proposal that has received support from the Aslef union. Transport for London asserts that the new arrangement is entirely voluntary and designed to reduce driver hours while improving service reliability. If no agreement is reached during the conciliation meeting with Acas tomorrow, the 24-hour strike will proceed as scheduled on Thursday. Further strike dates are already set for December 17 and 19, January 4 and 6, and February 17, 23, and 25.

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TfL Position on Driver Choices and Fatigue

Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, emphasized that the company has engaged with trade unions for months to present the new working pattern proposal. He stated that drivers retain the option to remain on a five-day week with a guarantee that they will continue working at their current depot. This structure is intended to provide meaningful choice regarding working patterns without forcing personnel to change their work locations. Transport for London maintains that these changes will reduce fatigue levels and deliver a more efficient service for passengers across the network.

RMT Union Allegations of Working Condition Attacks

Eddie Dempsey, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, strongly characterized the proposal as a wholesale attack on drivers' working conditions. He argued that the scheme is not voluntary because it forces drivers to surrender existing protections and guarantees regarding their employment status. The union claims members are being pressured to accept longer, more unpredictable shifts and increased fatigue rather than the reduced hours promised by management. Dempsey highlighted that the union is defending agreements that have been negotiated and secured over many years of industrial dialogue.

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Broader Industrial Action and Parallel Disputes

The upcoming strike follows recent disruptions caused by a separate dispute involving the Transport Salaried Staffs Association on the Piccadilly line. That walkout, which occurred last Friday and Saturday, resulted in closed services and delays due to shared infrastructure issues. The Transport Salaried Staffs Association action supported a colleague dismissed for working a second job while on full sick pay, a move Transport for London condemned as unjustified. This separate incident highlights the complex web of labor relations currently affecting London's transport infrastructure.

Impact on Bus Services and Future Dates

Transport chaos extends beyond the Underground as the Unite union announced that approximately 1,300 bus drivers employed by Sussex Go Ahead will stage strikes next month. These workers rejected a two-year pay deal and are scheduled to walk out on December 1, 10, and 19. The bus strikes will affect operations for Brighton & Hove bus, Metrobus, and Spirit of Sussex services. This parallel action in the bus sector compounds the travel difficulties already anticipated from the ongoing Underground disputes, creating a challenging period for London commuters and regional travelers alike.