RMT drivers launch 24-hour strike on Thursday December 5 over four-day week dispute. TfL warns of severe Tube disruption from noon as talks with Acas fail to resolve the row.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will begin a 24-hour strike action at noon on Thursday, disrupting London Underground services across the capital. The RMT union confirmed the walkout after negotiations at the independent conciliation service, Acas, failed to resolve the ongoing dispute regarding a voluntary four-day working week for drivers. Commuters face significant travel chaos as the union and Transport for London remain deadlocked on working conditions and shift patterns. The Acas talks concluded with management refusing to budge on demands the union has presented since March 2025.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union has scheduled this initial 24-hour stoppage on Thursday, with further strikes planned for December 17 and 19, January 4 and 6, and February 17, 23 and 25. A normal Tube service is expected to operate until approximately 10am on Thursday before reductions begin. From midday, most lines will run with reduced frequencies, while the Circle and Piccadilly lines will see no service throughout the entire day. The Waterloo and City line will cease operations after midday as well.

Also read RMT Underground Strike Starts Thursday: TfL Last-Ditch Talks Fail to Prevent London Travel Chaos

Transport for London stated that it revised proposals for a voluntary four-day week working pattern for train drivers to address the union's concerns. Officials insisted they provided an option for staff to remain on a five-day week while guaranteeing that those individuals would stay at the same depot. Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, explained that the new arrangement gives drivers a meaningful choice on their working pattern without forcing a change in their workplace location.

He noted that drivers opting for either a four-day week or a five-day pattern with the same terms will spend less time at work per year while delivering a more reliable service. The organization committed to working on proposals to address several union concerns and asked the RMT to postpone any industrial action until those changes were implemented. The union refused to withdraw the planned action despite these assurances from the transport authority.

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RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey described the proposal as a wholesale attack on drivers' working conditions rather than a genuine voluntary scheme. He argued that the plan forces drivers to surrender existing protections and threatens those who refuse with displacement from their depots. Dempsey stated that members are being asked to accept longer and more unpredictable shifts, as well as increased fatigue, which contradicts the management's claims. The union contends that the new arrangements remove agreements that have been negotiated and defended over many years.

Drivers face increased time spent driving trains, longer duties, earlier starts, and later finishes under the proposed changes. There are also short-notice changes to shifts and attacks on existing transfer rights and annual leave arrangements. The RMT said drivers were worried about increased fatigue, but TfL claimed the new arrangements would reduce fatigue. The union leader emphasized that there is nothing voluntary about a scheme that forces drivers to give up hard-won protections.

Another rail union, Aslef, has publicly backed Transport for London's plans, expressing surprise at the RMT decision to strike. Finn Brennan, Aslef's full-time organiser on London Underground, told the Standard that management agreed anyone wanting to keep a five-day week could do so without suffering any detriment. He emphasized that the union would hold management to that promise, calling the RMT action a strange choice designed to stop people from having the choice of a shorter working week.

Political figures have reacted sharply to the disruption, with Conservative MP Gareth Bacon claiming over 150 strikes have occurred since Sadiq Khan became London Mayor. Bacon accused the current administration of handing out blank cheques and failing to get a grip on labor disputes. Reform UK's London mayoral candidate, Laila Cunningham, accused the RMT of holding the entire city to ransom. Liberal Democrat MP Luke Taylor warned that the action would be a hammer blow for London's small businesses, hospitality venues, and commuters.

On Friday, services will start later than usual with disruption across all lines until around midday, before returning to near-normal operations by 6pm. The RMT and Transport for London have scheduled further negotiations, with the next strikes planned for mid-December and early January if no agreement is reached. The Mayor urges both parties to keep talking to resolve this matter and avoid further disruption for Londoners.

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It comes after Tube services were disrupted last Friday and Saturday as workers staged a 24-hour strike in a separate dispute over the dismissal of a colleague. Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association on the Piccadilly line walked out at noon, mounting picket lines outside Tube stations. The Piccadilly line was closed and there were delays on parts of the District line due to shared infrastructure.

The walkout by service control workers was not related to the RMT strike but highlighted the ongoing tensions within the transport workforce. TfL said it was extremely disappointed by the unjustified strike action in response to the dismissal of an employee working a second job while receiving full sick pay. The TSSA claimed its industrial action was in support of a colleague unfairly treated by London Underground.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London stated that nobody wants to see strike action, which has a serious impact on Londoners, businesses, and commuters. The administration continues to encourage dialogue between the union and the transport authority to find a lasting solution. The divergence in union stance highlights the fragmentation in the driver workforce regarding the proposed changes.

Commuters are advised to plan alternative travel routes given the severe limitations on network capacity. The impact on London's small businesses and hospitality sector is expected to be significant during the strike periods. Authorities are urging patience as the city navigates this period of industrial unrest.

The dispute centers on fundamental differences regarding working conditions and the future of driver shifts. While management argues the changes improve efficiency and reliability, the union maintains they degrade safety and working standards. The outcome of these negotiations will define the relationship between the workforce and the transport authority for years to come.