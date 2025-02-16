RMSC Exhibition Celebrates Hodinöyö:nih Culture Through Contemporary Art

A new permanent exhibition at the Rochester Museum and Science Center (RMSC) showcases the Hodinöšyö:nih culture through contemporary art, highlighting the resilience and enduring legacy of this indigenous group.

Meanwhile, the Rochester Museum and Science Center (RMSC) is showcasing a new permanent exhibition that highlights the Hodinöšyö:nih culture through the works of contemporary art ists.

The exhibition, titled 'Hodinöyö:nih Continuity | Innovation | Resilience,' was curated by Jamie Jacobs, a member of the Tonawanda Seneca Turtle Clan. It features contemporary artists whose works draw inspiration from their ancestors and traditions. The exhibition is a testament to the RMSC's commitment to supporting artists' rights, encouraging them to share their personal narratives, offering Hodinöyö:nih perspectives, and creating a space for Hodinöyö:nih people to reconnect with traditional material culture and knowledge. Through their art, these contemporary artists delve into the impact of colonialism and trade on family ties, particularly through the female line. They also explore the profound significance of everyday objects and materials within their culture.The 'Hodinöyö:nih Continuity | Innovation | Resilience' exhibition promises to be a captivating and insightful journey into the rich tapestry of Hodinöyö:nih culture, showcasing its resilience and enduring legacy





