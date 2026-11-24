Thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers in 16 Utah communities are being automatically enrolled in a new clean energy program that will add $4 to their monthly electricity bills starting in January 2027.

Thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers in 16 Utah communities are being automatically enrolled in a new clean energy program that will add $4 to their monthly electricity bills starting in January 2027.

Customers recently received letters explaining that the Community Clean Energy Program will begin in January. Those who don't want to participate must opt out before May 1, 2027, or pay a $30 fee to opt out later. Stock market drops 10% from last month’s peak as AI worries fuel Wall Street correction Despite the Rocky Mountain Power logo on the letter, the program was created by a coalition of 16 Utah cities called Utah Renewable Communities.

Also read For third time this month, feds indict alleged Utah dealer in fatal fentanyl overdose case

“It's a little confusing. The envelope says Rocky Mountain Power on the outside, but really, it's the communities that set this in motion,” said Glade Sowards, who represents Utah Renewable Communities. The coalition is working to bring more renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, geothermal and hydropower, onto Utah's existing electricity grid. The goal is to reduce emissions and improve air quality as Utah's population grows and electricity demand increases.

“Our constituents tell us they want to have cleaner options for where their electricity comes from,” Sowards said. The program was established as an opt-out program rather than requiring customers to sign up voluntarily. That approach was authorized by the Utah Legislature in 2019 to help ensure enough customers participate to make the program successful. Utah Renewable Communities is currently negotiating with two solar companies to develop between 200 and 300 megawatts of solar power by 2028.

Advertisement

The negotiations follow a formal request for proposals. To put that amount into perspective, Sowards said generally, one megawatt of electricity could serve about 500 homes, at any point in time.

“Our goal is ultimately that 100% of the power you are consuming, there's a matching amount from clean sources put on the grid,” Sowards said. Rocky Mountain Power is a partner in the program, but it is not developing the solar projects. The utility will handle customer billing and transmit the renewable electricity through its existing power lines.

Sowards said Rocky Mountain Power can recover its administrative expenses and the costs of transmitting the electricity, but the program is not intended to generate a profit for the utility.33-year-old South Jordan man identified after fatal crash on South Jordan ParkwayMarine Corps releases statement after Utah service member found dead in CaliforniaSisters seek driver who hit Utah single mother of six, left her in gutter