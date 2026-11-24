Ripple's RLUSD surpasses Telegram's Gram in market value while Gram falls below $1. Telegram reveals new wallet terms, exposing user balances to profile visitors.

Ripple RLUSD has officially surpassed Telegram Gram in market capitalization, cementing a significant shift in the mid-tier cryptocurrency landscape. On Tuesday, data confirmed RLUSD reached a market cap of $2.82 billion, securing the twenty-sixth largest cryptocurrency spot. Gram slipped to the twenty-seventh position with a market cap of $2.79 billion. This crossover highlights the rapid adoption of Ripple regulated stablecoin compared to the memecoin ecosystem tied to Telegram messaging app.

The market cap of RLUSD is now slightly higher than Gram by a narrow margin of approximately $30 million. Trading activity further distinguishes the two assets from each other. RLUSD recorded a twenty-four-hour trading volume of roughly $368 million, demonstrating strong liquidity and investor interest. In contrast, Gram saw a volume of $47 million during the same period, reflecting lower trading frequency relative to its market size.

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Gram price performance has weakened recently, falling below the one dollar mark to trade at approximately $0.97 on Tuesday. The token experienced a decline of about six percent over the past seven days, adding pressure to its market position. This price drop coincides with the launch of Telegram new non-custodial wallet, which has introduced new privacy concerns for users. Wallet terms now expose balances to anyone viewing a user profile.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced the rollout of the Gram Wallet, describing it as the largest deployment of a non-custodial crypto wallet in history. However, the terms of service for the wallet reveal that the service is operated by RAZOR UNIVERSAL CORP., a Panamanian entity. The document explicitly states that Telegram does not hold user keys or assets and cannot freeze or reverse transactions. This legal separation places full responsibility on users.

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A critical detail in the terms of service is the visibility of user financial data. The document warns that anyone who visits a user Telegram profile may be able to see their associated Gram Wallet address. Furthermore, the total balance of the wallet is also visible to these visitors. This feature transforms private financial information into a public attribute of a user social media identity. Users must now weigh the convenience of seamless transactions against the exposure of their net worth to their social contacts.

The rise of RLUSD is supported by significant regulatory advancements that have bolstered investor confidence. In late October, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency approved Ripple application for the Ripple National Trust Bank. This approval provides a stable regulatory foundation for the stablecoin issuance and operation. It signals a maturation of the asset class within traditional financial frameworks.

Shortly after, on October 27, Moody Ratings assigned RLUSD an A2 long-term deposit rating and a P1 short-term deposit rating. These ratings indicate a strong credit profile and low risk, which likely attracts institutional investors and enterprises seeking compliant digital assets. RLUSD is issued by Ripple subsidiary Standard Custody and Trust Company, ensuring that regulatory standards are met. The ratings serve as a key differentiator against less regulated competitors.

Market growth for RLUSD has been steady and consistent over recent months. Data from RWA.xyz shows the market value was around $1.5 billion in late July. By August 25, Ripple announced that RLUSD had crossed $2 billion in market capitalization. The current figure of $2.82 billion demonstrates sustained growth over the past few months. Additionally, RLUSD became available on major exchanges like Coinbase and Robinhood in late October, increasing accessibility for retail investors.

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While RLUSD and Gram compete in the mid-tier market cap range, larger stablecoins continue to dominate the overall market. Tether USDT and USDC lead the list with market caps of $174.64 billion and $69.22 billion, respectively. These giants maintain a massive gap compared to newer entrants like RLUSD. Their dominance underscores the network effects still present in the stablecoin sector.

Another notable entity is USD1 from CoinMarketCap World Liberty Financial, which also holds a market cap of $2.82 billion. USD1 ranks one spot higher at number twenty-five, placing it just above RLUSD. This tight clustering of market caps among newer tokens highlights the volatile and competitive nature of the current digital asset market. Prices can shift rapidly based on regulatory news or exchange listings.

The juxtaposition of RLUSD regulated growth against Gram privacy trade-offs illustrates two diverging paths in crypto adoption. RLUSD benefits from banking ties and high ratings, while Gram leverages Telegram massive user base despite financial visibility concerns. Investors are watching these dynamics closely as both assets navigate regulatory and market pressures. The coming months will likely reveal which model gains more traction among mainstream users and institutional players alike.