Ripple's RLUSD surpasses PYUSD and USDG to rank fifth among stablecoins, reaching a $2.85 billion circulating supply driven by strong growth on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum.

Ripple's native stablecoin, RLUSD, has officially entered the top five global stablecoins by market capitalization, marking a significant milestone for the digital asset less than two years after its initial launch. The token reached a new all-time high in circulating supply, demonstrating rapid adoption in a market historically dominated by established giants like Tether's USDT and Circle's USDC. This achievement positions RLUSD ahead of notable competitors including World Liberty Financial USD (USD1), Global Dollar (USDG), and PayPal USD (PYUSD), according to data from CoinMarketCap.

RLUSD went live in December 2024, and its trajectory has been nothing short of aggressive. The stablecoin now trails only Tether's USDT, Circle's USDC, Ethena's USDe, and Dai (DAI) in global rankings. This ascent highlights the competitive dynamics of the digital asset space, where new entrants must overcome significant network effects held by legacy players to secure a prominent position.

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Circulating Supply Reaches New All-Time High

The total circulating supply of RLUSD across the XRP Ledger and Ethereum has surged to $2.85 billion, according to Ripple's official stablecoin tracker. Ethereum commands the larger portion of this total figure with $2.089 billion in circulation. Meanwhile, $768 million in supply is currently situated on the XRP Ledger, indicating a balanced distribution across the two primary blockchain networks.

While Ethereum holds the majority of the supply, the XRP Ledger has demonstrated exceptional efficiency and activity regarding transaction volume. This duality suggests that while users may hold assets on Ethereum for broader DeFi integration, the XRP Ledger serves as a critical hub for settlement and high-frequency transfers. The network's ability to handle substantial volume relative to its supply share underscores its utility for financial institutions and payment processors.

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Weekly Growth Leads Global Stablecoin Rankings

RLUSD led weekly stablecoin growth by adding $75.4 million in the last seven days, a surge that directly enabled it to surpass World Liberty Financial USD and clinch the fifth spot in global rankings. This growth trajectory was accurately predicted by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse during a March 2025 Bloomberg TV interview, where he projected that RLUSD would eventually enter the top five stablecoins.

Former Ripple executive Anthony Welfare highlighted this momentum in a recent post on X, stating that RLUSD is the only major stablecoin currently growing. Welfare noted that RLUSD supply is up nearly 20% in three weeks, rising from $2.42 billion to $2.9 billion. In contrast, market leader USDT has fallen by $5 billion and USDC by $3 billion over the same period, indicating a shift in investor preference toward newer, regulated stablecoin options.

XRP Ledger Dominates Settlement Volume

The XRP Ledger accounts for the majority of RLUSD settlements, demonstrating a clear divergence between supply storage and transactional activity. In an analogy posted on X, Welfare noted that the XRP Ledger holds about 27% of RLUSD's supply but processed 57% of its volume last week. This volume amounted to $6.7 billion, significantly outpacing Ethereum, which recorded $5 billion in settlement volume during the same timeframe.

This high-volume activity on the XRP Ledger suggests that institutional and enterprise users are increasingly leveraging the network for its speed and cost-efficiency. The discrepancy between supply distribution and settlement volume highlights the distinct roles each blockchain plays within the RLUSD ecosystem, with Ethereum serving as a storage and DeFi layer, while the XRP Ledger functions as a high-throughput settlement rail.

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Market Implications and Future Outlook

The entry of RLUSD into the top five stablecoins signals a potential redistribution of liquidity in the cryptocurrency market. As established players like Tether and USDC face supply contractions, RLUSD's growth offers a new avenue for capital deployment. This trend may encourage other traditional financial entities and blockchain native projects to launch their own regulated stablecoins, further fragmenting the market.

Investors and traders should monitor the ongoing competition between RLUSD and legacy stablecoins closely. The sustained growth of RLUSD, supported by its utility on both Ethereum and the XRP Ledger, may continue to influence market dynamics in the coming months. With projections already fulfilled and momentum building, RLUSD's position in the top five appears to be more than a temporary spike, reflecting a fundamental shift in stablecoin adoption patterns.