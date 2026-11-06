RJ Mitte Death Inquest Reveals Cause of Suicide in Texas Home

An inquest report confirms RJ Mitte died by hanging in his Texas home on October 12. His mother Dyna shares details about his final days and the decision that led to his tragic passing.

A formal inquest report has officially revealed the cause of death for actor RJ Mitte, who was found dead in his Texas residence last month. The 34-year-old star, best known for his role as Walter White Jr. in the hit series Breaking Bad, died by hanging on October 12. The document from Cameron County, Texas, states that Mitte was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m. on that day.

His mother, Dyna Mitte, discovered the actor's body after arriving at his home to deliver lunch. She had attempted to call him that morning but received no answer. Since he frequently slept until midday, she did not view the missed call as unusual and proceeded to bring him food, only to find the tragic scene inside.

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Inquest Report Details Final Hours

The official findings from the Cameron County inquest confirm that the actor took his own life by hanging. While his representative had previously confirmed the suicide without providing specific circumstances, this report provides the precise time and method of death. The announcement brings a formal end to the speculation surrounding the sudden loss of the beloved disability rights advocate and philanthropist.

Dyna Mitte later spoke to NBC News about the events of that day, explaining that she had been encouraging her son to seek therapy for several months. She admitted that despite her persistent offers for him to see a counselor, Mitte had consistently refused, telling her he was handling his issues and that everything was okay.

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The actress and mother expressed deep regret over her son's refusal to accept professional help. She stated that she wishes she had forced him to go to therapy, even if it meant having to take him screaming and yelling. She believes his decision to end his life was a spur-of-the-moment choice made during a moment of acute distress rather than a long-planned event.

Family Tributes and Grief

Midtes sister, Lacianne Carriere, posted a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, describing the profound shock of losing her brother. She shared that her brother had been a father figure to her and expressed that she felt like she had lost her other half. Carriere detailed how she and family members spent nights sharing stories, highlighting his role as the life of their social circle.

Carriere noted that her brother's influence shaped many aspects of her personality, from her music and film tastes to her hobby of collecting. She recalled how he taught her that even small items like pieces of paper could hold precious memories. She emphasized that he was the coolest guy they all tried to keep up with, yet never quite succeeded.

Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston also paid homage to the actor on Instagram, describing himself as being in deep despair over the news. Cranston recalled meeting Mitte when he was just 14 years old and praised his determination to never let his cerebral palsy serve as an excuse for anything. He highlighted the joy and enthusiasm Mitte brought to his role as Walter White Jr.

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Cranston revealed that he and Mitte had been in touch only a few weeks before the actor's death. They were texting to arrange a lunch meeting, a conversation that now feels devastating in its finality. Cranston expressed uncertainty about whether that planned lunch could have changed the outcome, but affirmed his love and the enjoyment he felt working alongside the actor.

Impact on Mental Health Awareness

The tragedy has sparked renewed conversations about mental health support in the entertainment industry. Dyna Mitte mentioned that there were concerns about her son's mental health, which led to discussions with his team and friends. She encouraged him to share his feelings with a therapist, noting that these conversations were part of a broader effort to help him cope.

Minete was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age three and became a prominent advocate for actors with disabilities. He appeared in 56 episodes of Breaking Bad and later starred in films like The Recall and The Guardians of Justice. His work helped pave the way for greater representation and inclusion for disabled performers in Hollywood.

As the community mourns, the details from the inquest provide a factual record of the final days of a talented and impactful figure. The focus now shifts to honoring his legacy and addressing the urgent need for accessible mental health resources. The loss is felt deeply by his family, colleagues, and fans worldwide.