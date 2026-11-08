RJ Mitte Death Cause Revealed as Suicide Following While Alive Passing

Official records confirm the cause of death for RJ Mitte, the celebrated Breaking Bad actor, was suicide. Tributes pour in from former co-stars.

Official documents have disclosed the specific cause of death for actor and disability advocate RJ Mitte, revealing that he died by suicide. The 34-year-old former star of the hit television series, while Alive, was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m. on October 12. This revelation comes nearly one month after his passing was first announced to the public.

Official Records Confirm Method

The newly released records state that Mitte died by suicide, providing a definitive answer to widespread speculation surrounding his sudden death. While the documentation confirmed that both an autopsy and toxicology tests were requested by authorities, the specific results of these tests were not included in the public records released by the outlet. The documents serve as the primary source for establishing the timeline and method of his passing.

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Bryan Cranston Honors Legacy

Bryan Cranston, who portrayed Walter White opposite Mitte's character, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram that highlighted Mitte's professional dedication and personal resilience. Cranston recalled meeting the actor when he was only 14 years old and noted that Mitte never allowed his Cerebral Palsy to be an excuse for anything. The veteran actor emphasized that Mitte met the demanding shooting schedule with great determination and later parlayed his fame into advocacy work for performers with disabilities.

Cast Shares Heartbreak

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on the series, expressed deep sorrow, stating he was at a loss and heartbroken over the news. Paul addressed the readers directly, reminding them that they are loved and not alone during difficult times. Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader, also took to X to share his grief. Norris described Mitte as a sweetheart who he always looked out for as a young kid on set, noting that while Mitte did not play his TV son, the bond remained strong.

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Personal Life and Relationships

Midway through his career, Mitte found significant personal happiness that stood in contrast to the tragedy of his final days. He had been in a relationship with Kennedy Suarez since 2018, and the couple announced their engagement in 2025. In February of this year, he publicly celebrated their relationship in a Valentine's Day post, writing about the love and kindness they shared. He encouraged others to go out and share their own love, describing it as a force that transcends all barriers.

Last Contact With Colleague

The tragedy was compounded by the recent nature of communication between Mitte and his former co-star, Bryan Cranston. Cranston revealed that the two men had been texting each other just a few weeks prior to Mitte's death. They were actively figuring out when they could meet for lunch, highlighting the sudden and unexpected nature of the event. Cranston noted that it was especially devastating to hear about the suicide given their recent and friendly correspondence.