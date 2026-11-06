RJ Mitte Cause of Death Revealed in Official Texas Inquest Report

An official inquest confirms RJ Mitte died by hanging in his Texas home on October 12. The Breaking Bad star was 34. His mother discovered him after failing to reach him by phone. This report details the findings and tributes.

The official cause of death for RJ Mitte has been confirmed following a detailed inquest report issued by authorities in Cameron County, Texas. The 34-year-old actor, best known for his role in the hit television series Breaking Bad, died by suicide last month. The document explicitly states that he took his own life by hanging on October 12. Mitte was discovered by his mother, Dyna, at his residence in Texas.

Official Inquest Findings and Timeline

The inquest document from Cameron County provides the precise time of death for the actor. Officials pronounced RJ Mitte dead at 1.32pm on the day in question. His representative had previously confirmed to media outlets that the actor had taken his own life. However, they declined to disclose specific details regarding the circumstances surrounding his passing at that earlier stage.

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The representative issued a statement expressing profound sadness over the tragic loss. They described the actor as a beloved public figure and a passionate advocate for disability rights. The statement highlighted his dedication to philanthropy and his significant contributions to the entertainment industry throughout his career.

Mother's Discovery and Final Interactions

Dyna Mitte provided a harrowing account of how she discovered her son's body on the day of his death. She had attempted to call him in the morning to check in but was unable to reach him. She explained that this lack of response was not unusual because he often slept until midday on weekends.

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Deciding to bring him lunch, Dyna drove to his home and went inside. It was during this visit that she found him. She later revealed to NBC News that she had been encouraging him to seek therapy for three months prior. She noted that he had consistently refused, stating that he was handling his issues and did not need professional help.

Professional Legacy and Public Tributes

RJ Mitte rose to fame playing Walter White Jr. on the AMC drama Breaking Bad. He portrayed the character from 2008 to 2013, appearing in a total of 56 episodes. His performance was widely acclaimed. He also appeared in other projects such as The Recall and The Guardians of Justice. He was a vocal advocate for actors with disabilities in the entertainment industry.

Bryan Cranston, who played his father Walter White, shared his grief on Instagram. Cranston recalled meeting Mitte when he was just 14 years old. He praised the actor's joy and enthusiasm for the role. Cranston emphasized that Mitte never allowed his cerebral palsy diagnosis to be an excuse for anything.

Last Moments and Future Implications

Minuite's final public appearance was at the premiere of his movie Talking to Strangers on September 30. Reports indicate he was in high spirits during that event. Cranston revealed that the two had been in touch just a few weeks before the death. They were texting about when they could meet for lunch.

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Dyna Mitte expressed deep regret that she had not forced the issue of therapy. She characterized the decision to end his life as a spur-of-the-moment act. She wished she had taken him to get help screaming and yelling if necessary. The tragedy has left fans and colleagues reeling from the sudden loss of a talented individual.