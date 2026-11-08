RJ Mitte Breaking Bad Star Dies at 34 Following Suicide

Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte has died by suicide at age 34. Costars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul paid tribute to the disability advocate who portrayed Walter White Jr.

Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte died by suicide on October 12, 2026. A spokesperson confirmed the actor passed away earlier in that day. He was 34 years old. The news came as a shock to fans and colleagues alike. Mitte was known for his role as Walter White Jr. He also worked as a prominent disability rights advocate.

Official Confirmation and Funeral Details

Hope Lutheran Church in Los Angeles hosted the funeral. The solemn event took place on Saturday, November 7. Friends and family gathered to mourn the loss. The service was closed to the general public. Media outlets were asked to respect the privacy of the grieving family.

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A representative for RJ Mitte issued a statement to Us magazine. The statement confirmed the cause of death was suicide. It highlighted his dedication to inclusion and awareness. Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3. He used his platform to challenge stereotypes. His foundation supported community initiatives for disabled individuals.

Bryan Cranston Shares Personal Memories

Bryan Cranston paid tribute to RJ Mitte via Instagram in October. He recalled meeting the actor in February 2007. Cranston noted the raw talent of the young cast member. He praised Mitte for never using his condition as an excuse. The actor faced demanding shooting schedules with determination.

Cranston described the bond they formed over the years. He mentioned texting his former onscreen son recently. The two tried to schedule a lunch meeting. Cranston expressed deep regret that the meeting never happened. He questioned if that lunch could have changed the outcome.

The Breaking Bad creator urged those in crisis to seek help. He shared the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number. He emphasized that hope exists for those struggling. Cranston called Mitte a fine actor with great potential. He stated the loss is especially devastating to his family.

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Aaron Paul and Anna Gunn Offer Tributes

Aaron Paul also honored his Breaking Bad costar. He highlighted the authenticity RJ Mitte brought to the role. Paul appreciated the platform built on disability awareness. He recognized the actor's commitment to inclusion. The costars shared a unique on-screen and off-screen bond.

Anna Gunn shared her own memories of the star. She recalled meeting him when he was only 14 years old. Gunn was struck by his depth and complexity. She described the joy and enthusiasm he showed on set. The actress kept a special place in her heart for him.

Gunn reflected on the growth of the young actor. She witnessed his development from the pilot episode. She noted his ability to parlay the show into advocacy. Mitte became a head of a philanthropic organization. His work focused on helping the disabled community.

Advocacy Work and United Cerebral Palsy Role

RJ Mitte served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy. He also worked with Shriners Children's on their initiatives. His advocacy work extended beyond the television screen. He used his fame to promote greater representation. The media asked for respect for the family's grief.

The Mitte Foundation led his philanthropic efforts. It supported various community programs. The organization focused on disability inclusion. Mitte challenged negative stereotypes through his public appearances. His legacy includes both his acting career and his activism.

Funeral attendees included friends from around the world. The service honored a life well-lived. Colleagues and fans remember his contributions. The actor's death highlights the importance of mental health. The 988 Lifeline remains a critical resource for those in need.

The entertainment community mourns the loss of a talented individual. RJ Mitte left a mark on television history. His work with disability organizations continues to inspire. The tribute from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul speaks volumes. Their words reflect a deep personal connection.

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Resources remain available for those facing similar struggles. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers support. Texting or calling connects individuals to help. Chat options are also available online. Hope is available for everyone seeking assistance.

The details of the funeral were kept private. Hope Lutheran Church in Los Angeles served as the location. The date of the service was November 7. Friends and family attended the closing ceremony. The community continues to support the family.

RJ Mitte's impact on disability representation is lasting. His role in Breaking Bad remains iconic. The actor's advocacy work influenced public perception. Colleagues remember his determination and talent. His story serves as a reminder of human complexity.

The confirmation of his death was made public on October 12. The family asked for privacy during their mourning. The funeral provided a space for closure. Friends gathered to celebrate his life. His legacy endures through his charitable work.

Tributes from cast members highlighted his character. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul shared specific memories. Anna Gunn recalled his early days on set. These accounts paint a picture of a dedicated actor. His fight against cerebral palsy was visible to all.

The news of his passing spread quickly online. Fans expressed their shock and sorrow. The actor's official spokesperson handled the communications. The statement emphasized his advocacy efforts. His foundation's work was noted in the tribute.

RJ Mitte's death underscores the need for awareness. Mental health and disability advocacy intersect in his life. His story is one of resilience and talent. The television industry has lost a significant figure. His contributions to Breaking Bad remain influential.

The 988 Lifeline is a critical tool for support. Anyone contemplating suicide can call or text 988. Chat services are available at 988lifeline.org. These resources provide immediate assistance. Hope is always an option for those in crisis.