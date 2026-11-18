RJ Luis Jr. played his first game for LSU on Wednesday night after a Louisiana judge barred the NCAA and SEC from punishing the school for using him. He scored 11 points in a 79-67 win over UL-Monroe.

RJ Luis Jr. made his highly anticipated debut for the LSU Tigers on Wednesday night, scoring 11 points and grabbing nine rebounds in just 15 minutes of action during a 79-67 victory over Louisiana-Monroe in Baton Rouge.

The 2025 Big East Player of the Year entered the game with 12:05 remaining in the first half, drawing a loud ovation from the home crowd as he checked in at 25th-ranked LSU.

Also read LSU’s RJ Luis Gamble Has Opened a Bigger Fight With the SEC

Luis immediately impacted the game, hitting a three-pointer that brought a roar from the stands and grabbing a rebound shortly after entering the contest.

Despite the on-court success, the appearance came amidst a significant legal battle with the NCAA and the Southeastern Conference, which have argued that Luis remains ineligible for college play.

Coach Will Wade praised Luis's performance, noting that he shot 3-of-9 from the field and displayed impressive physicality and defensive ability despite not practicing with the team previously.

Wade stated that Luis played well for someone who had not been in the gym, highlighting his ability to shoot and guard multiple positions while playing above the rim.

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The controversy surrounding Luis stems from his decision to leave St. John's to enter the 2025 NBA draft without withdrawing in time to regain eligibility.

He went undrafted, signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, and was later traded to the Boston Celtics, but never appeared in an NBA regular-season game.

Luis committed to LSU earlier this year, triggering a legal dispute that culminated in a Louisiana state district court judge in Baton Rouge issuing a temporary injunction.

The judge barred the NCAA and SEC from punishing LSU for putting Luis on its roster, allowing him to play while the legal challenges proceed.

LSU President Wade Rousse issued a statement on Tuesday affirming the university's intent to comply with the court's ruling while maintaining its commitment to NCAA and SEC rules.

Rouss said LSU is equally committed to obeying the orders of Louisiana's courts, a stance the SEC found deeply concerning and disappointing.

The conference criticized LSU's decision to rely on its own interpretation of the court order, stating it was inconsistent with the responsibilities of SEC membership.

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Attorneys for Luis, Elliot Abrams of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Tony Clayton of Port Allen, Louisiana, argued that Luis is no more of a professional than players granted waivers after overseas pro experience.

They contended that because Luis never played in an NBA game, he should be eligible, and that the SEC enacted its restrictive rule after Luis was already granted the injunction.

SEC officials had previously indicated they would adhere to the court's ruling but reserved the right to levy penalties, including suspensions or revocation of voting privileges.

Luis joined the Tigers days after a victory over then-No. 14 Gonzaga, which improved LSU to 4-0 and helped the team climb into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2022.

LSU coach Will Wade is in the first season of his second stint with the program, having previously been fired in 2022 due to recruiting violations involving financial inducements.

Wade returned to coaching at McNeese State before being hired by N.C. State in 2025 and then brought back to LSU last spring after the former athletic director who fired him was ousted.

After the game, Wade declined to discuss the reasoning behind placing Luis on the roster, simply noting that he was eligible and played effectively.

The Tigers guard's debut marks a pivotal moment in a complex legal saga that continues to draw attention from college basketball stakeholders nationwide.