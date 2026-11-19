RJ Luis Jr., who briefly trained with two NBA teams and was added to LSU’s roster this week over objections from the NCAA and SEC, has made his debut for the No. 25 Tigers

roster this week over objections from the NCAA and the Southeastern Conference, checked in to an enthusiastic ovation during the first half of the 25th-ranked Tigers' game against Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday night.

Without having practiced with LSU in weeks, Luis scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Tigers' 79-67 victory.

Also read Lane Kiffin previews LSU’s trip to Neyland on SEC coaches teleconference

“He played well for not having practiced in a while,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “He can shoot it. You saw some physicality and him being able to play above the rim. He can guard.

He’s a physical defender.

Advertisement

“He’s going to continue to get better,” Wade added. “I don’t think there’s any question about him as a basketball player. ” After entering the game with 12:05 left in the first half, Luis — the 2025 Big East Player of the Year with St. John's — grabbed a rebound and later drew a loud roar from the crowd when he hit a 3-pointer. Wade said he noticed the crowd's reaction to Luis and appreciated it.

Wade declined to discuss the reasoning that went into placing Luis on the roster this week and playing him, other than to note, “he's eligible and he played. ” Beyond that, Wade deferred to a statement LSU President Wade Rousse made about the matter on Tuesday.

A Louisiana state district court judge in Baton Rouge made it possible for Luis to play in college again when he issued a temporary injunction against the NCAA and the, which have argued that Luis is ineligible because he chose to leave college to enter the NBA draft, never withdrew from the draft, and briefly was under contract with the Luis' lawyers — Elliot Abrams of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Tony Clayton of Port Allen, Louisiana — have argued that because Luis never appeared in an NBA game, he is no more of a professional than dozens of players who were granted waivers by the NCAA after having played in pro leagues overseas.

Rousse said Tuesday that the university intended to comply with the judge's ruling, which temporarily barred the NCAA and SEC from declaring Luis ineligible or punishing LSU for allowing Luis to play. The ruling also barred LSU from citing SEC policies as a reason for refusing to play Luis.

“LSU is committed to compliance with NCAA and SEC rules, but it is equally committed to obeying the orders of Louisiana’s courts,” Rousse said. “LSU’s decision to rely on its own interpretation of the court’s order to justify its actions is inconsistent with the expectations and responsibilities of membership in the Southeastern Conference,” the league said in a statement. “The conference will continue to uphold and defend the standards and policies established by its member universities.

Advertisement

” While the SEC said it would “abide by the terms of the preliminary injunction as long as they are in effect,” Clayton said the league's statement was threatening in nature and asked Johnson to hold the SEC in contempt. Luis joined LSU three days after a victory over then-No. 14 Gonzaga improved the Tigers to 4-0 and helped them climb into the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2022 season.

, who led the Tigers with 17 points.

“He came in and made some big-time plays for us, made some big-time rebounds. “He's a winner ... super athletic and he loves to play defense, too,” Clark added. “His offensive game speaks for itself.

”Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage hereMen's CBK AP Top 25: Michigan State Climbs After Win Against Duke, UK Drops OutCollege Basketball Catchup: Thriving UCLA, Bobcats Turnover, Moreno Does It AllHow To Bet Today's Best Games: Illnois-Duke, Pistons-Spurs, More — Nov. 17Men's CBK AP Top 25: Michigan State Climbs After Win Against Duke, UK Drops OutFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.