RJ Luis Jr. and No. 9 St. John’s Extend Big East Lead with 79-73 Win over No. 24 Creighton

RJ Luis Jr. powered No. 9 St. John’s to a 79-73 victory over No. 24 Creighton, solidifying their lead in the Big East conference. The Red Storm’s dominance extends their lead over the Bluejays to two games, with Luis Jr. leading the charge with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Luis Jr. had 23 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 9 St. John’s strengthen its grip on first place in the Big East with a 79-73 victory over No. 24 Creighton on Sunday. The Red Storm (22-4, 13-2) lead the Bluejays (18-8, 11-4) by two games. A Creighton win would have given it the head-to-head tiebreaker over St. John’s, which is seeking its first regular-season title since 1986. Luis Jr. made 8 of 15 shots from the field and grabbed key rebounds down the stretch.

Creighton’s Jasen Green led all scorers with 25 points.





