Arizona Wildcats power forward RJ Godfrey did not play in Wednesday night’s matchup against No. 3 UConn despite a favorable court ruling on Tuesday, the NCAA has declined to clear the fifth-year transfer, leaving him ineligible.

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Wildcats power forward RJ Godfrey did not play in Wednesday night’s matchup against No. 3 UConn despite a favorable court ruling on Tuesday, the NCAA has declined to clear the fifth-year transfer, leaving him ineligible.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Pima County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Bergin granted Godfrey a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. The ruling directed the University of Arizona and the Arizona Board of Regents to certify his eligibility under NCAA Bylaw 12.6 . Godfrey, a 6-foot-8 forward who previously played at Clemson , had been seeking a fifth year of eligibility after transferring to Arizona.

Also read RJ Godfrey Cleared to Play for Arizona Wildcats After Court Ruling

The university complied with the court order and submitted a reinstatement waiver addressing other eligibility questions, including prior agent-related benefits and participation in an all-star game. However, on Wednesday the NCAA informed Arizona that Godfrey “is not eligible to compete in NCAA Division I basketball and is not entitled to, or subject to, any relief from the court as against the NCAA.

” The university released a statement expressing deep disappointment: “We are deeply disappointed with this decision and are currently assessing our next course of action. We stand firmly behind our student-athlete. ” Godfrey has yet to appear in a regular-season game for the Wildcats. He traveled with the team for preseason exhibitions and early games but has remained on the sidelines.

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Coach Tommy Lloyd has noted the impact of his absence on frontcourt depth and rotations, with the team relying more heavily on smaller lineups and players such as Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas. The case stems from broader legal challenges by athletes seeking additional eligibility under the NCAA’s updated rules. Godfrey was part of earlier lawsuits in Georgia and Texas; the Georgia appellate court had previously stayed a favorable injunction, prompting the Pima County action.

Arizona’s next steps remain under review, with Godfrey’s attorneys expected to pursue further legal options, including potential contempt proceedings against the NCAA. For Wednesday’s high-profile game, the Wildcats will proceed without their prized transfer addition.