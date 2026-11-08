Riyadh Skyscraper Damaged by Houthi Missile Debris

A major skyscraper in Riyadh was damaged by debris from an intercepted missile launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, marking an escalation in regional conflict without casualties.

The Villas in the Sky skyscraper in Riyadh sustained significant damage on Sunday after debris from an intercepted missile struck its upper floors. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning when Saudi air defense systems intercepted a projectile launched by Iran -backed Houthi rebels. Although the missile was intended to hit the building, the defensive interception resulted in falling debris that blew out windows on multiple levels of the landmark edifice.

Missile Interception and Damage Details

A state source from the Kingdom's energy ministry confirmed that the damage was caused by debris from the intercepted missile rather than a direct hit. The source described the damage as limited, noting that the structure remains stable despite the visible impact on its exterior. There were no reports of injuries or fatalities resulting from the strike, as the incident occurred during the night hours when fewer personnel were present in the building.

Also read Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles as Aramco building in Riyadh is damaged, and other Mideast news

Video footage circulating on social media platforms showed thick smoke rising from the tower, highlighting the severity of the intercept. The building is owned by Aramco, the world's largest crude oil exporter, and serves as a prominent landmark in the financial district of the Saudi capital. The proximity of the damage to such a critical energy sector asset underscores the precision and reach of the Houthi arsenal.

Houthi Claim and Regional Escalation

The Houthi movement formally claimed responsibility for the attack, marking another escalation in the ongoing conflict between the Yemeni rebels and the Kingdom. Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for the Houthi group, stated that the attack targeted multiple locations, including Riyadh's international airport. While he asserted that the airport was hit, Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm any damage or disruptions to airport operations.

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This incident represents a significant widening of the battlefield, as Saudi Arabia becomes an active combat zone in the wider war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. The Houthis have ramped up their missile and drone campaigns against Saudi infrastructure in recent weeks, including strikes on Aramco facilities in Dhahran. The group has also intensified attacks on strategic ports and airports across the Kingdom, aiming to disrupt economic activity and national security.

Impact on Civil Life and Operations

The strike occurred shortly after schools in the Kingdom had resumed in-person classes on Sunday, ending weeks of home learning protocols. Several Saudi government agencies also returned to in-office work this week, reversing suspensions that were imposed following earlier Houthi attacks. The return to normalcy was abruptly interrupted by this latest breach of airspace, causing renewed anxiety among citizens and officials alike.

The renewed fighting between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition has intensified significantly since September. The conflict spiked after Houthi forces advanced toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical shipping chokepoint located on the opposite side of the Arabian Peninsula from the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic move has allowed the Houthis to leverage their position to launch more frequent and varied attacks on neighboring countries.

Diplomatic Responses and Defense Alliances

Saudi Arabia has requested assistance from the United States, European nations, and Middle Eastern partners for both defensive and offensive support against the Yemeni group. In response to the escalating threat, Britain announced in October that it would deploy fighter jets on defensive missions to protect Saudi cities from aerial attacks. The Kingdom has also pursued diplomatic channels, with officials from Riyadh, Ankara, and Islamabad meeting with Iranian officials in Tehran last month to discuss regional security.

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The situation remains volatile as the Saudi-led coalition continues to carry out airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The coalition reported intercepting a Houthi missile on Sunday and destroying two ballistic missile launchers in Saada province. Meanwhile, the Houthi-run health ministry in Yemen alleged that Saudi airstrikes killed at least 33 people near Sanaa, a claim that Saudi authorities are currently investigating. The cycle of retaliation and defense continues to deepen the regional crisis.