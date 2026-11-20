Saudi Arabia’s civil defense said a Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s financial center caused material damage to several floors of the building and nearby buildings, but no injuries were reported, state news agency SPA said.

View of the damage to the Public Investment Fund tower, headquarters of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, following a Houthi attack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

, state news agency SPA said. The statement did not identify the tower, but an accompanying photograph published by SPA showed the PIF Tower. They also said they had attacked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Khamis Mushait airbase in southern Saudi Arabia and SADAF Petrochemical Company in Jubail in the kingdom’s Eastern Province. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of these attacks.

Also read Damage from missile attack reported in Riyadh’s financial district, and other Mideast news

The kingdom’s foreign ministry said it reserved the right to take “all necessary measures” to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens and national assets following the Houthi attack.. It was the second time in less than two weeks that a Houthi attack damaged a landmark in Riyadh’s financial district, with state oil company Aramco’s building hit in a November 8 attack. Fayez Nureldine / AFP via Getty.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it had “dealt with a missile threat” launched towards Riyadh and that debris had fallen. PIF, which stands for the Public Investment Fund, acknowledged receiving a Reuters request for comment. The Houthis issued no immediate statement on the strike.reignited in July amid the US-Iran war. On the ground in Yemen, the group has seized swathes of territory from the Saudi-backed government, forcing it to stage a major retreat at the weekend.

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Saudi Arabia’s civil defense issued several warnings of potential danger in Riyadh throughout Thursday, including after the attack, before announcing that the threat had passed. Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strikes. The conflict has dealt a blow to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans to develop and diversify the economy of Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter and a US ally.

The prince met US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Riyadh on Wednesday, Cooper’s third publicly reported visit to Saudi Arabia since the Yemen conflict resumed. , according to two Western officials briefed by the Saudis on the kingdom’s plans. A third ​source familiar with the Saudi plans confirmed the accounts.

The sources said the Saudis, who replaced the commander of their coalition fighting in Yemen this week, want to see their allies make gains on the ground before they enter any negotiations with the Houthis. Meanwhile, the situation in Yemen has appeared to favour the Houthis, who have seized Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast including the strategically vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait at its mouth, and have surrounded the city of Taiz in highlands overlooking the government’s temporary capital Aden.

Meanwhile, there has been an uptick in hostilities in the Gulf in recent days, with Iran firing at US allies Bahrain and Kuwait and US airstrikes hitting Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia first entered the Yemen conflict in 2015 at the head of an Arab coalition to try to restore Yemen’s government to power ​after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of the country.

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They fought to a bloody stalemate and in 2022 reached a ceasefire that lasted until summer this year.