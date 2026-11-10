Riviera Hotel Weymouth Left Empty as MP Calls for Government Action

The Grade II-listed Riviera Hotel in Weymouth, Dorset, has stood closed since storm damage in 2022, and South Dorset MP Lloyd Hatton is urging ministers to help secure a sale.

The Riviera Hotel in Weymouth, Dorset, has become an empty and deteriorating landmark, and South Dorset MP Lloyd Hatton has asked the Government to help finalise a sale that could return the building to local ownership. The 87-year-old seafront hotel has been unused since it failed to find a buyer when it was last put on the market for £5million in 2021. Mr Hatton has described the hotel as an eyesore after its Saudi Arabian owners let the building fall into woeful disrepair.

The Grade II-listed art deco venue in Bowleaze Cove first opened its doors in 1939 and has remained closed since storm damage battered the site in 2022. Local residents say the empty building has become a blot on the Dorset coastline. The Riviera Hotel is currently owned by Bowleaze Limited, which is linked to the Saudi Arabian hospitality business Difaya Group.

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How the Riviera Hotel Came to Be Closed

The Riviera Hotel has been out of use since storm damage in 2022, and its condition has worsened in the years since. Its closure followed a failed attempt to sell the property, which was previously marketed at a different price. Records in the source material show a listing at £5.5million in 2020, which was later withdrawn the following year without a buyer.

The hotel opened just three months before the outbreak of the Second World War, and it became a major attraction for Weymouth's tourism scene and for Pontins holiday parks. It was built between 1936 and 1937 for around £40,000, a sum worth an estimated £3.7million today. The hotel first opened during the summer season of 1939.

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Ownership has changed hands several times. In 1999 the property was sold to Hollybush Associates, which refurbished the hotel for £1million in 2002. It was then sold for £3.5million in 2009 to Difaya Group, the current owner's parent business. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the hotel provided temporary accommodation for the homeless in 2020 and 2021.

Positions of the MP, Ministers and Local Residents

Lloyd Hatton used a parliamentary address to tell ministers that the hotel is an iconic building overlooking Weymouth and that its owners have allowed it to decline. He said that Dorset Council is working hard to arrange a reasonable sale, but he argued that more action is needed. Mr Hatton asked the Minister to meet local representatives to examine every option, including compulsory purchase as a backstop.

Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook agreed to meet Mr Hatton. The Minister confirmed that local authorities hold a number of powers to protect a designated heritage asset, although the source does not set out a date for that meeting or a decision on compulsory purchase.

Weymouth residents want the landmark restored, but opinions differ on the cost. One local said it was a shame to see the building in its current state, and that the art deco style remains visible despite the damage. Another resident said the building is a victim of its listed status, which makes repairs too expensive and restrictive. Difaya Group has been approached for comment.

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Impact on Weymouth and Next Steps

The hotel's decline has direct consequences for the seafront at Bowleaze Cove, where residents see the empty building every day. Its listed status, which protects its architecture, also raises the cost and complexity of any repair, a point that local residents raised when discussing the building's future.

The Twentieth Century Society added the Riviera Hotel to its Buildings at Risk Register in 2023 because of what it described as decline and neglect. Historic England has praised the building's design, saying it epitomises the austere approach of the modernists in the immediate pre-war era and reflects the designer's knowledge of contemporary work in Rome and elsewhere.

The immediate next step is the planned meeting between Matthew Pennycook and Lloyd Hatton, with compulsory purchase the central option raised by the MP. The source does not confirm a completion date for any sale, so the future of the Riviera Hotel in Weymouth remains tied to the outcome of talks between the MP, the Government, Dorset Council and the hotel's owners.