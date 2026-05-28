Rivian will deliver the electric R2 starting June 9th, but you’ll to need snag an invite first

Rivian R2 order invitations go out starting June 9. Here's how the invite system works, what determines your place in line, and what you can do right now to prepare.

After years of waiting, Rivian R2 reservation holders are finally getting a concrete date to circle on their calendars. According to Rivian , order invitations go out starting June 9, and the first R2 electric vehicle s will start making their way to customers soon after.

If you have a reservation, here is what you need to know before that email hits your inbox. How does the invite process work? Invitations will go out in batches, and two main factors will determine when yours shows up. It’s your reservation timestamp and your delivery location.

Reservations near a Rivian Service and Demo Center will generally get invites sooner, since it helps Rivian manage deliveries more efficiently in the early weeks. A few other things can bump you up the queue. Existing Rivian owners will receive accelerated delivery. If your lease is expiring soon, you can enter that information in your Rivian Account, and the company will factor it in.

Rivian leaseholders are already covered and do not need to take any action. The first trim up for grabs is the R2 Performance with Launch Package, which includes Autonomy+ driving system. R2 Premium follows in late 2026, with Standard trim arriving in 2027. If you are holding out for a specific version, Rivian will notify you when it is ready to order.

Once you confirm your order, delivery is expected within two to six weeks. How will I know when my invite arrives? The invite will arrive by email, so make sure your Rivian Account details are current, and the email is not getting caught in your spam filter. Keep an eye on your inbox from June 9 onwards.

Recommended Videos It is worth noting that your pricing and configuration are not locked until you place your order and receive a confirmation. There is no hard deadline to act on your invite, but trims, options, and pricing can change based on availability, so do not sit on it too long.





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