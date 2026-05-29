Rivian Revives Its Forest Edge Cabin And Wants $9,000 For It

The green Forest Edge interior is back across the R1 family, but it costs more and limits how you can spec your truck

A green vegan leather treatment now covers seats, doors, pillars, and headliner.have always been aimed at a particular type of buyer, one who hikes, camps, and treats the outdoors as a destination rather than a backdrop.

Or, more honestly, one who wants to look like they do. Given that, it’s a little surprising Rivian has taken this long to revive one of the better interior options it ever offered, the one that turns the cabin into something resembling a private forest. The cabin, aptly named Forest Edge, was offered a few years ago before quietly disappearing from the R1 family. It’s now back in both theand R1T, but only for a limited time.

Rivian hasn’t said exactly how long the window will stay open, though it should find plenty of takers. A rich shade of green vegan leather covers most of the cabin’s key surfaces, including the seats, door panels, and center console lid. It also climbs up the pillars and across the headliner.

To keep the look from tipping into the overbearing, Rivian has paired it with Brown Ash Wood trim on the doors and dashboard, along with plenty of black faux-leather panels and a few subtle yellow accents tying everything together. Shoppers who want a Forest Edge interior will only be offered the chance to pair it with three exterior paints: Glacier White, Half Moon Grey, or Forest Green.

In addition, models with the Forest Green configuration include the Darkout Package with 22-inch Sport Dark wheels as standard, but also available with optional 20-inch All-Terrain Dark wheels. The Sound + Vision package also comes pre-equipped, adding Rivian’s Dynamic Glass Roof and premium audio system.

Perhaps the most notable downside about the Forest Green option is that it’s only available on Dual-Motor with Max Pack configurations, which, as standard, start at $83,990 for the R1S and $79,999 for theLexus’s BMW i3 Sedan Rival Is Dead, But Its Most Ambitious Tech Isn’tFerrari Went Electric With The Luce, Now The 12Cilindri May Go ManualSlate Will Take Your Order For Its Cheap EV On June 24, Price Sold Separately





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