Rivian has hinted that its R3 and R3X hatchbacks may go into production as soon as its new factory in Georgia is complete.

When Rivian first revealed its R2 electric SUV on March 7, 2024, it also unveiled the R3 and R3X — two models that were in the works and due out sometime after the R2 was launched.

The R3 is a five-door SUV that is expected to be the least expensive model Rivian offers. The R3X variant will target those who want a performance or off-road capable vehicle. The, which means the company can now take the next step in its quest to become a viable mass market manufacturer.last week, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe confirmed that his company still plans to put the sporty compact SUV into production — probably before the end of the decade.

Prices for the new models have not been announced, but Rivian claims the R3 will start at less than the R2’s starting price of around $45,000. The R3 and R3X will likely be built at the company’s new manufacturing facility in Atlanta, Georgia, which is expected to be completed in 2028. That factory is being funded in part by the billions of dollarsis investing in the company to help it create a glitch-free software platform for its electric cars.

There are reports that the Rivian-developedRivian has yet to reveal any specifications for the R3 or R3X, but has said they will be built on the same platform as the R2. Two battery sizes will be available, with the larger battery providing an EPA-estimated range of more than 300 miles. It will incorporate the NACS charging system that can interface seamlessly with Tesla Superchargers.

The company suggests that when using a high-power Level 3 charger, the R3 will be capable of charging from 10 to 80 percent battery capacity in fewer than 30 minutes. Rivian has said the R3 and R3X will be available in a single- or dual-motor configuration, as well as a three-motor variant that can hustle the cars from 0 to 60 mph in under 3 seconds.

Not the fastest electric car in the world, but pretty damn quick for the price. The tri-motor versions of the R1S and R1T are rated at 850 hp and 1,103 ft lb of torque. There is no guarantee the performance version of the R3X will have similar specs, but it is tantalizing to think of a backroad blaster having that sort of street cred.

The R3X will be the high-performance version of the new model and will be available before the standard version. It will feature more ground clearance and may offer an off-road suspension package for those who want to bash some backroads in the boonies.

It will feature different wheels and bumpers as well as unique two-tone accents both inside and out.the angular hatchback design of the R3 and R3X was inspired by Group B rally cars of the 1980s — particularly the Audi Quattro and Lancia Delta Integrale. While that may be true, readers may see a remarkable resemblance to the Plymouth Horizon/Dodge Omni twins that helped introduce America to front-wheel-drive cars.that the shenanigans by Musk and the alleged president may have unwittingly created space for Rivian to be successful.

“Elon Musk’s political extremism has pushed countless people away from Tesla. Numerous Tesla owners will not buy another one, and many people who would have been open to buying a Tesla no longer are. What that means is there are a lot of people keen on buying a nice EV from an EV-only company, and the Illinois-based brand will get their business,” Zachary said.

“Together, Elon Musk and Donald Trump also essentially ended US fuel economy standards, shut down the federal EV tax credit, and told automakers to pack up their EV business and go back to ICEs. Ford just announced a $19.5 billion EV write-off and an extreme shift in its EV products and plans. Other legacy automakers are doing similar things.

“What that means, though, is that people in the market for an electric vehicle are going to have fewer options, pushing more of them into the lap of Rivian. Due to Tesla and legacy automakers ceding market position, Rivian can find more buyers, scale up, and, potentially, get to net profitability. ” Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his home in Florida or anywhere else The Force may lead him.

He is proud to be"woke" and believes weak leaders push others down while strong leaders lift others up. You can follow him on Substack at https://stevehanley.substack.com/ but not on Fakebook or any social media platforms controlled by narcissistic yahoos.





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