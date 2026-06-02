Riverside County Processes Record Mail-In Ballots Ahead of Election Day

A detailed look at the Riverside County Registrar of Voters office as it processes thousands of vote-by-mail ballots on the day before the 2026 Election Day, highlighting the extensive procedures, technology, and staff efforts involved in securing and counting the votes of over 1.4 million registered voters.

On the eve of Election Day, June 1, 2026, the Riverside County Registrar of Voters office was a hive of activity as temporary election assistants processed a flood of vote-by-mail ballots.

Outside the two-story complex in eastern Riverside, workers in safety vests directed a steady stream of vehicles along a roped-off route. In the 85-degree heat, drivers handed over their mail-in ballots to staff in bucket hats and sunglasses at a drive-through drop-off station. Inside, stacks of ballots underwent a meticulous, multi-step verification process. Workers removed ballots from envelopes for inspection, while others acted as detectives, deciphering voter intent on ballots with improperly filled ovals or markings.

The entire operation was transparent, with a live-streamed video feed available for public view. Tabulation machines whirred as assistants monitored and counted ballots, and some workers verified duplicated ballots or hand-sorted them. Registrar spokesperson Elizabeth Florer noted the caffeinated fuel keeping staff going, mentioning a strong flow of coffee and energy drinks. The work would continue non-stop through the night and for days after polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.

Managing this massive undertaking for over 1.4 million registered voters in a county nearly the size of New Jersey is a monumental task. Under California law, all 58 counties must mail a ballot to every voter, and large counties like Riverside open early voting centers weeks in advance.

Despite these measures, election day drop-offs still cause significant traffic, with Florer stating that this year the office added an extra drop-off lane to prevent backups that have previously stretched nearly half a mile. Security is tight, with uniformed guards and electronically locked doors controlling access to the bustling democratic process





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