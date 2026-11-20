The sentencing comes two weeks after the governor's announcement seeking commutations for the 529 men and 19 women on death row in California.

The sentencing comes two weeks after the governor's announcement seeking commutations for the 529 men and 19 women on death row in California. Following a three-month trial, a jury found Saul Arevalo Jr., 43, guilty of the murders of 55-year-old Cameron Craven, 57-year-old Robert Kirchman and 31-year-old Rachel Rupp, all of whom were killed inside their home on Aug. 2, 2016, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say Arevalo was tasked with collecting debt from one of the victims and that on July 31, 2016, him and an accomplice went inside the home and assaulted two of the men. Two days later, the debt remained unpaid, and Arevalo and three accomplices in construction vests went to the home, the DA's office said. Arevalo disconnected a surveillance camera before going inside and shooting Craven, Kirchman, Rupp and their dog, prosecutors said.

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Surveillance footage and cellphone records were some of the evidence presented during the trial, officials said. While Arevalo admitted to being at the home at first, he later asked his wife to provide him with an alibi. He did not testify during the trial. According to the DA's office, in the first phase of the trial, jurors found Arevalo guilty of committing the murders and special circumstances.

In the penalty phase, they"considered aggravating and mitigating evidence" and decided on the death sentence. The father of Sam Herr, who was murdered and dismembered by his neighbor in 2010, said his family is deeply hurt by Newsom's decision. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. The sentencing comes two weeks after Newsom's announcement seeking commutations for the 529 men and 19 women on death row in California.

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“I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values," Newsom, who has long personally opposed capital punishment, said in an open letter to constituents on Nov. 5. The state constitution authorizes the governor to grant clemency, including sentence commutations and pardons; however, the California Supreme Court must approve any clemency for someone convicted of a felony more than once, meaning nearly 400 commutations require court approval.on behalf of 30 county district attorneys and more than two dozen loved ones of murder victims, asking the state's Supreme Court to stop Newsom's efforts.

“Thousands of jurors and hundreds of judges set aside their personal views on the merits of the death penalty to render judgments based on the evidence and the law,” the filing by CJLF president and CEO and former Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert read. “Governor Newsom decided his personal views should override all those who actually participated in the process, followed and applied the law,” Schubert wrote.

The woman told NBCLA that she does not believe the death penalty would have been answer to her pain. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. The last execution in the Golden State was by lethal injection on Jan. 17, 2006. In 2019, Newsom issued a moratorium on the practice.