Riverside 'Clown Bandit' Sentenced to Over 30 Years for Armed Robberies

Jesse James Swanson, 24, was sentenced to 30 years and eight months in prison for a string of armed robberies where he wore a clown mask and threatened employees with a pistol.

A Riverside man who terrorized convenience store employees with a string of armed robberies while wearing a clown mask was sentenced to over three decades in prison on Friday. Jesse James Swanson , 24, admitted his guilt in January to attempted murder, making criminal threats, three counts of armed robbery, and a sentence-enhancing gun use allegation as part of a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors dropped several other potential sentence enhancements in exchange for Swanson's plea. His sentence of 30 years and eight months follows his December 2023 arrest, culminating a months-long investigation by Riverside Police Department detectives into a series of convenience store robberies where employees were held at gunpoint. Detectives identified Swanson as the suspect responsible for incidents at a Circle K store in the 1600 block of Main Street, twice on August 26, 2023, and September 2, 2023, and the 7-Eleven store in the 1100 block of W. La Cadena Drive on September 7, 2023. During one robbery, Swanson fired a shot at an individual who remains unidentified and whose role as a civilian or employee is unclear. Luckily, the victim was not struck by gunfire. During the investigation, police also apprehended Swanson's getaway driver, identified as 57-year-old Daniel William Clark. Clark was taken into custody in November 2023 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony. However, he was never charged in connection with Swanson's case. Superior Court Judge Helios Hernandez certified the plea agreement on Friday. Court records reveal that Swanson has prior felony convictions for receiving stolen goods, resisting arrest, and attempted grand theft auto





