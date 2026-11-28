Rivers are overflowing across northern Peru and coastal Ecuador, driven by rains fueled by this year's historic El Niño.

El Niño-driven downpours flooded parts of northern Peru and coastal Ecuador, prompting rescues and evacuations as forecasters warned more rain was coming. Floods and landslides have killed at least 34 people in Ecuador since late August, damaged roads across the country and disrupted local elections.

Rivers overflowed across northern Peru and coastal Ecuador on Saturday, prompting water rescues, evacuations and road closures as relentless storms dumped rain on the region. The increased flooding, which stretched along the Pacific coast from Ecuador’s border with Colombia into northern Peru, came after weeks of heavy rain fueled by this season’s historically powerful El Niño. The climate phenomenon starts with a warming of the tropical Pacific and influences rainfall, temperature and storms around the globe.

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Along these normally dry coasts, it has brought downpours that have killed at least 34 people in Ecuador since late August, according to the country’s risk management agency. Two died Friday when a mudslide crashed into their homes. Forecasters warned of more rain, extending a red alert for Peru’s northern Piura and Tumbes regions through Monday and saying El Niño would remain at “extraordinary” strength until February.