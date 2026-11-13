Atmospheric rivers are large bands of water vapor in the sky. They are dumping trillions of gallons of water on Washington and Oregon, just as high tides and winds batter shorelines.

STANWOOD, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 6: In an aerial view, floodwaters surround a home on December 6, 2023 in Stanwood, Washington. Atmospheric river conditions in the region brought heavy rains and flooding.

It's the wettest time of the year for one of the wettest parts of the country: the Pacific Northwest.atmospheric rivers, bringing heavy rain, will pound parts of Oregon and Washington state back-to-back on Friday and Saturday. Two other atmospheric rivers already dropped multiple inches of rain on both states earlier this week.

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"What's really problematic is when you get compounding impacts from multiple atmospheric rivers," said Josh Weiss, a meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Prediction Center. Those impacts include flash flooding, urban flooding and even landslides, he said. This year's atmospheric river season, which runs from October to March, is off to a fast start, said Weiss. An atmospheric river is a narrow band of water vapor pushed by the wind.

Loaded up with moisture, it dumps rain or snow. These rivers can be up to 2,000 miles long and 600 miles wide, said F. Martin Ralph, the director of the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

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"It's literally a river in the sky," said Ralph, one of the leading researchers on atmospheric rivers. These rivers are a natural climate pattern. In fact, about 50 to 60% of rain in California comes from atmospheric rivers, Weiss said.

In this Jan. 11, 2020 photo an extreme high tide rolls in and floods parts of the harbor in Depoe Bay, Ore. during a so-called"king tide" that coincided with a big winter storm.contribute to rising sea levels and fuel storm systems. And right now, these natural weather patterns are coinciding with annual high tides, known asRalph said that according to 40 years of data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, 90% or more of all flood damage in the Western U.S. is from atmospheric rivers.

This weekend, Jeff Michalski, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle, said that Washington's coast could be hit by significant 20-foot swells. People may know atmospheric rivers from their nicknames, such as Pineapple Express or Rum Runner Express. These names describe where the atmospheric river originates. A Pineapple Express, which came across the Pacific Ocean from Hawaii in late October, caused devastating flooding and multiple deaths in the Southwest's Atmospheric rivers aren't just a West Coast phenomenon.

Some larger nor'easters on the East Coast can pack a"nasty" atmospheric river, UCSD's Ralph said. But is there a relationship between El Niño and atmospheric rivers? Do the warm ocean temperatures associated with El Niño and the heat those waters release make the rivers stronger? That was Ralph's theory back in 2015, but his research showed the opposite.

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"We've got to keep our eyes" for atmospheric rivers, Ralph said. "Politics