Riverdale star Camila Mendes talks about her character's toxic powers and how it transformed her into one of the deadliest superheroes on the show.

Riverdale star Camila Mendes discusses her toxic powers . Riverdale is a teen drama that follows the adventures of Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, Hermione Lodge, and Cheryl Blossom as they uncover dark secrets about their hometown.

The show essentially serves as a seven-season murder mystery with supernatural elements blended in. After spending seven seasons portraying Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, Mendes has plenty of memorable moments from the hit CW series.

However, like all TV shows, some seasons were better than others. The actor revealed in an interview with Capital Buzz that season 6 stands out as her least favorite. Mendes explained that Riverdale season 6 was when all the protagonists became superheroes with powers ranging from exciting to a little disgusting. She said that while her character had some pretty impressive powers, one of them forced her to emit green goo, which she understandably found less than appealing.

However, aside from that one specific setback, Veronica's toxic powers made the character a force to be reckoned with, transforming her into one of the deadliest superheroes on Riverdale. Her lips, saliva, and even sweat become poisonous, making any physical contact potentially fatal. Veronica could even affect people without touching them. If she ever felt overwhelmed, she could cause people's noses to bleed just by being near her.

After her transformation, she also became immune to poisons and toxins. Riverdale is loosely based on the iconic Archie Comics, taking the wholesome comic book series and turning it into something far more dark and dramatic. The series began its run in 1942 and continues to release new books to this very day. Unlike the storylines in CW's Riverdale, Archie is far more lighthearted and family-friendly than its TV counterpart.

Although he has had his own comic book series for decades now, Archie originally appeared in Pep Comics #22. Pep Comics was an anthology series that debuted during the Golden Age of Comic Books in the late 1930s. The title ran for decades, releasing 411 issues before ending its run in March 1987. All seven seasons of Riverdale are now available to stream on Netflix





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