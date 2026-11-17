A riverboat worker aboard the vessel struck by a tanker in New Orleans made a desperate FaceTime call to her dad while she was in the Mississippi River after being forced to jump off the sinking sh…

made a desperate FaceTime call to her dad while she was in the Mississippi River after being forced to jump off the sinking ship. Leelah Hager, 19, had no choice but to evacuate the American Heritage ship on Friday after it was t-boned by an asphalt tanker that had Anguished housekeeper Hager was seen wearing a bright red life jacket as she scrambled to get to safety in a video, which Hager had been in contact with her dad, Wayne Hager III, via text when the crash happened but he had grown anxious when she stopped replying.

Then, she FaceTimed him from the water.

Also read NTSB details warning whistles and emergency orders before tanker collision capsized New Orleans riverboat

“She’s FaceTiming me hysterically in a life jacket in the middle of the Mississippi River, crying ‘Dad, dad, I had to jump off the boat,’” the dadHager also recalled hearing “metal grinding noises” amid the commotion in the river. There were some 190 people aboard the American Heritage, an American Cruise Lines ship, when it capsized in the dock. Remarkably there were no fatalities – prompting Helena Moreno, the New Orleans mayor, to label it the “miracle on the Mississippi.

” All passengers on board the cruise were accounted for. The American Heritage was finishing an eight-day excursion to several Mississippi River destinations when it was struck by the Atlantic Asphalt tanker. Some 32 people were hospitalized in the aftermath of the crash – with officials revealing that only four are still in the hospital. Captain Leonard Stewart, the captain of the stricken American Heritage ship, has been hailed for the role he played amid the chaotic scenes.

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“We would like to recognize Captain Leonard Stewart, whose immediate and decisive actions with the crew allowed for the rapid evacuation of the vessel,” the“Captain Stewart remained on the bridge as the vessel capsized, calling for aid and keeping the ship alongside the dock for as long as possible. ” The riverboat started listing minutes after the collision and flipped when emergency workers were trying to evacuate.

“You had all types of ships, like other barges and other companies down there trying to help out, which also was a little convoluted because you had people still in the water. ” The ship capsized in 22 minutes. The crash is still being investigated – but preliminary information suggests a steering failure was to blame.

The tanker’s steering problem caused its rudder to remain in a starboard position, to the right, which sent the tanker veering toward the east bank of the river, where it hit the cruise ship two minutes after the rudder became stuck, Bart Barnum, a National Transportation Safety Board accident investigator, told reporters. NTSB Member John DeLeeuw urged people with photos or video of the crash to submit them to his agency to help with its investigation, which is expected to result in a He also praised “the excellent response” from federal, state, local and private vessels that helped rescue people immediately after the crash.