River Falls Mayor and Council place Police Chief Marcus Laster on administrative leave following tampering charges, appointing Sgt. Olanda Franks as interim chief.

The Mayor and City Council of River Falls in Covington County, Alabama, formally placed Police Chief Marcus Laster on paid administrative leave on Tuesday night. This significant personnel decision was made immediately following the arraignment of Laster on three criminal counts of tampering with government records. The swift action by local leadership aims to maintain institutional stability while the legal process unfolds regarding the charges against the chief.

Investigation Triggers Leadership Transition

Chief Laster surrendered to authorities on Monday to face the specific allegations of tampering with government records. He was subsequently bonded out of jail just hours after his initial processing. The administrative leave serves as a precautionary measure to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation into these three distinct counts. This move separates Laster from his operational duties pending the final resolution of the legal proceedings.

Also read River Falls Police Chief Marcus Laster Arrested on Tampering Charges

Interim Chief Appointed by Council Vote

Shortly after the council voted to remove Laster from his active post, Sgt. Olanda Franks was officially sworn in as the interim police chief. Franks, a known supporter of Laster, will assume command of the department until the investigation into the charges against the former chief is fully concluded. The council selected Franks to provide continuity and oversight during this transitional period. His appointment ensures that law enforcement services in River Falls remain uninterrupted.

Community Support Demonstrated at Town Hall

The River Falls town hall meeting witnessed a standing-room-only crowd, with the vast majority of attendees expressing strong support for Marcus Laster. This visible demonstration of community backing occurred before the formal public agenda allowed for resident commentary. The atmosphere indicated that local residents stand firmly behind their chief despite the serious nature of the accusations. Laster acknowledged this support, stating he was glad the council had his back.

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Stakeholder Positions and Legal Defense

When reporters from WSFA requested a comment regarding the specific tampering charges, Laster declined to address the media directly. He stated that he would not answer questions and intended to let the city council and their attorney handle the legal strategy. This silence aligns with standard legal protocols for individuals facing active criminal charges. Franks also voiced his unwavering loyalty, stating he has known Laster since his early policing days and supports him one hundred percent.

Impact on County Law Enforcement Record

Laster's arrest marks a notable event in the recent history of Covington County law enforcement leadership. He becomes the second police chief in the county to be arrested this year on tampering-related charges. Former Florala Police Chief Greg McGraw previously pleaded guilty in a separate case involving similar charges in October. Laster, who served as chief for one year, previously worked as a reserve officer and jail employee for the Covington County Sheriff's Office. The situation highlights a concerning trend in local law enforcement integrity this year.