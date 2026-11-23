River Falls Police Chief Marcus Laster was arrested and charged with three counts of tampering with government records in Covington County, Alabama.

River Falls Police Chief Marcus Laster is currently in custody after being arrested on Monday morning. The arrest took place in Covington County, Alabama, where Laster was booked into the Covington County Jail shortly before 10 a.m. Sheriff Blake Turman confirmed that the police chief turned himself in to authorities to face the legal proceedings.

Official Confirmation of Custody and Charges

Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman verified the details of the arrest, stating that Laster appeared voluntarily at the jail facility. While Turman declined to discuss the specific allegations in public at this time, it was confirmed that Laster was processed and booked by jail staff. The booking occurred on the same day, establishing the official start of his detention under the current charges.

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Specific Charges and Financial Bail Terms

Laster is facing three distinct counts of tampering with government records. These charges carry a total bail amount of $9,000, which was set during his initial processing. The legal framework for these charges suggests an allegation of improper manipulation or alteration of official documents under the jurisdiction of the government entity he served. Court records detailing the specific evidence or nature of the alleged tampering are not yet available to the public.

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Background and Career History of the Chief

Marcus Laster had been serving as the head of the River Falls Police Department since his appointment last November. Prior to leading the police force, he held multiple roles within the Covington County Sheriff's Office. His previous employment included positions as a reserves officer and a jail employee, giving him extensive experience within the local law enforcement infrastructure.

Precedent of Tampering Cases in the County

This incident marks the second time a police chief in Covington County has been arrested on tampering charges within the current year. Former Florala Chief Greg McGraw pleaded guilty in a separate legal case back in October. The recurrence of such charges against high-ranking law enforcement officials in the region highlights a specific pattern of legal scrutiny regarding record integrity in local police departments.