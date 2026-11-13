Rivals Stars Honor Jilly Cooper With Memorial Bench and Toast at Cheltenham

Victoria Smurfit and Luke Pasqualino joined cast members to unveil a memorial bench for author Jilly Cooper at Cheltenham Racecourse, celebrating her legacy with champagne and sunshine.

Actors Victoria Smurfit and Luke Pasqualino joined family, friends, and colleagues to pay tribute to the late author Jilly Cooper at the Cheltenham Racecourse on Friday. The cast of the television series Rivals , which is adapted from Cooper's 1988 novel, gathered to celebrate the life of the writer who passed away last October at the age of 88.

Memorial Bench Unveiling Details

The event centered on the unveiling of a memorial bench located on the Crescent Walkway at the racecourse, a location where Cooper was a frequent visitor. The horseracing enthusiast spent many days at the track with friends during The Festival every March, making the site a fitting place for her permanent tribute. Cast members sat alongside literary agent Felicity Blunt to honor the woman who inspired their popular show.

Also read Hugh Bonneville And Stanley Tucci Honor Dame Jilly Cooper At Cheltenham

Victoria Smurfit Recalls Cooper's Personality

Victoria Smurfit, who portrays Maud O'Hara in Rivals , spoke about the extraordinary weather conditions that greeted the attendees. She suggested that Cooper, who died aged 88 last October, had orchestrated the perfect day with sunshine and champagne. Smurfit described Cooper as the greatest cheerleader she had ever met, noting that the author would have adored the gathering despite her tendency to try not to make events about herself.

The actress recalled Cooper's humorous demand for champagne by 11 am on set, joking that she would ask for a proper glass rather than a plastic tumbler. Smurfit noted that Cooper approved everything for the third season of the show, emphasizing the author's continued influence on the production. A toast was raised across the racecourse to commemorate the moment, mirroring the author's lifelong love for the sport.

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Cast and Supporters Attend Tribute

Actor Hugh Bonneville, who is 63 years old, also attended the ceremony alongside his girlfriend Heidi Kadlecova. Bonneville shared that he played Felix, Cooper's son, in a previous adaptation called The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous . He described the atmosphere as one of an Irish family coming together to see their English counterparts, highlighting the warm-hearted nature of the festival community.

Bonneville remarked that Cooper shone a light on racing in a fun and twinkly way, seeing the good in everyone. He expressed his excitement at being at Cheltenham for the first time and praised the tribute given to the author. The event included the Jilly Cooper Veterans' Handicap Chase, which featured eight runners and went to post at 2:55 pm.

Literary Agent and Industry Figures Speak

Literary agent Felicity Blunt, who attended with her husband Stanley Tucci, described the day as an 'utterly riotous time' for the late author. Blunt, who is 45, mentioned that Cooper would have been delighted by the sunny weather, which she called a miracle. Tucci, aged 66, joined the group to pay respects at the racing fixture held on Countryside Day.

Other cast members present included Rufus Jones, who plays Paul Stratton, and actress Aida Turner. Jones, aged 51, was part of the group that honored Cooper's memory. The gathering served as a comprehensive celebration of the author's impact on literature and the horseracing world, with attendees dressed in brands like Holland Cooper and wearing Boodles jewellery.

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The memorial bench stands as a permanent fixture on the Crescent Walkway, allowing visitors to remember Cooper's contributions. The event highlighted the strong bond between the author and the racing community, as well as her significant role in bringing equestrian culture to a wider audience through her writing. The presence of so many key figures in her life underscored the depth of her influence.