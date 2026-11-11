Rivals Stars Discuss Age‑Gap Romance After Fans Respond

The Disney+ and Hulu drama Rivals has sparked debate over its portrayal of an older man and younger woman relationship, with actors Bella Maclean and Alex Hassell commenting on the series' impact.

The television drama Rivals, which premiered on Disney+ and Hulu in October 2024, has drawn nationwide attention for its central romance between an older businessman, Rupert, and a younger woman, Taggie. The show is based on Jilly Cooper's 1980s novel of the same name and follows a feud between two men who battle for control of a television station.

Core Details of the Age‑Gap Storyline

Bella Maclean plays Taggie, a woman who works in the industry while trying to find her own footing amid corporate power struggles. Alex Hassell portrays Rupert, a 55‑year‑old executive who becomes the object of Taggie's affection. The characters' growing love is described by the writers as a "frozen love story" that balances ambition and tenderness. The romance has become the talk of the fandom, prompting episodes to focus on Taggie's struggle to accept she is attracted to someone older.

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Actors Share Their Views on the Relationship

In an interview with Us Weekly, Hassell admitted that he had never experienced a "ripple effect in the real world" from a character's storyline. He said, "We were probably nervous at points about the age gap, but it's so funny that people we thought maybe would not be a fan of the relationship ended up loving it." Maclean echoed the surprise, noting that the response of fans who once seemed less enthusiastic turned into passionate support for the age‑gap romance.

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Real‑World Impact on Fans and the Series' Future

Viewers have taken to social media to praise the writing of the relationship, some citing the show as an example of a healthy depiction of love that transcends conventional expectations. Fans also discuss the deeper symbolism of the couple's bond, with one user claiming that Taggie's support for Rupert can help "change the biggest rogue in the whole world." Meanwhile, producers have indicated that the arc will continue to develop throughout the series, but have not confirmed if Taggie and Rupert will ultimately become a couple. The show is scheduled to release new episodes monthly, with season 8 set to begin airing in March 2025.