Rivals star Alex Hassell and wife Emma King make rare appearance at Rivals 2 screening, share love in public

The article describes the reunion of Alex Hassell and Emma King at a screening for Rivals 2. Despite their busy careers, they make a rare public appearance. The author highlights their 15-year marriage and the blossoming careers of the two spouses.

Rivals star Alex Hassell put on a loved up display with wife Emma King on Monday night as they made a rare appearance together at the screening for Rivals 2 in New York.

Emma King is a British actress known for her Shakespearean roles and various acting credits. Alex Hassell is known for his role as Rupert Campbell-Black in the raunchy Disney+ show. The two have been married for 15 years and both have experienced significant success in their careers. The show premiered on Disney+ on October 2024 and became a huge hit, with a second run released on May 15, 2026.

The article also mentions the filming process of intimate scenes and the characters' complex relationships





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