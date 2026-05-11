Rivals Series Two: Critics' Rave Reviews and All-Star Cast

Rivals series two, based on Dame Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel, has received a highly positive response from critics. While a few reviewers have given three-star reviews, the consensus is overwhelmingly positive. The show's deliciously knowing escapism and regeneration of the parts that other television cannot reach are among the reasons for the glowing reviews. The series two returns to Disney+ on May 15, featuring the all-star cast comprising David Tennant, Emily Atack, Danny Dyer, and many others.

Rivals series two more than lives up to its opening run according to critics, with a string of five star reviews heralding its return to screens on Friday.

The second outing of the hit comedy-drama based on Dame Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel features the return of the all-star cast of David Tennant, Emily Atack and Danny Dyer, among others. Critics have praised the show's deliciously knowing escapism and rejuvenation of the parts that other television cannot reach. While a few reviewers have given three-star reviews, the consensus is overwhelmingly positive, indicating that Rivals series two delivers a highly entertaining and enjoyable experience for fans





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Rivals Series Critics Reviews Comedy-Drama Disney+ Emily Atack David Tennant Danny Dyer Show Cast Series Two

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Rivals Series Two: Critics' Rave Reviews and All-Star CastRivals series two, based on Dame Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel, has received a highly positive response from critics. While a few reviewers have given three-star reviews, the consensus is overwhelmingly positive. The show's deliciously knowing escapism and regeneration of the parts that other television cannot reach are among the reasons for the glowing reviews. The series two returns to Disney+ on May 15, featuring the all-star cast comprising David Tennant, Emily Atack, Danny Dyer, and many others.

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