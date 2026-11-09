Rivals Season Two Part Two Hits Disney+ to Praise as a Glorious Bonkbuster Return

Critics hail the second half of Rivals season two as a glorious bonkbuster, with Disney+ releasing it on Wednesday in a three-episode drop.

The second half of Rivals season two has been praised by critics as a glorious return of the bonkbuster, with reviewers pointing to plenty of sex and high-society mischief. The show, based on the 1988 book by the late author Jilly Cooper, arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday with a three-episode drop. The remaining three episodes will then be released weekly.

Since the series first appeared on screens in 2024, its most talked-about feature has been its saucy scenes. This season, Danny Dyer's character Freddie Jones goes nude during a romp with Lizzie Vereker, played by Katherine Parkinson, which has become a major point of conversation among viewers and reviewers alike.

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Critics Praise the Return of Rivals Season Two Bonkbuster Style

Reviewers have largely welcomed the second half of Rivals season two as a return to the lively tone that made Jilly Cooper's world so popular. The Times critic Carol Midgley awarded the show five stars and urged viewers to close the curtains, pour a glass of fizz and celebrate a welcome return. Midgley also argued that the constant in the series is that it does not take life too seriously.

The Independent's Nick Hilton gave the show three stars, describing it as a high-class soap opera with slightly racier sex scenes. The Telegraph's Anita Singh took a playful angle, writing that anyone who has ever wanted to know what Danny Dyer looks like in the buff will find this the show for them. Singh noted that even the most solemn occasion becomes an excuse for bad behaviour in Cooper's bonkbuster.

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Mixed Views on the Show's Shift in Tone

Not every reviewer was fully convinced. Hello! Magazine's Emmy Griffiths, who also gave the season three stars, said the show has moved from playful into a more morose mood. She argued that Rivals' once-brilliant spark has been somewhat dulled, while adding that the show still has its moments of brilliance.

Collider's Therese Lacson acknowledged some issues with pacing, which she said can be almost entirely blamed on the split-season release. Even so, Lacson concluded that Rivals season two can embrace the glitz and glamour of Cooper's world while also forging its own path. Hello! Magazine's rating echoed that hope, expressing a wish that the show would soon return to its good old-fashioned 1980s fun.

Storylines, Cast Comments and What Viewers Can Expect

The saucy storylines are set to raise temperatures further in the new episodes. The love affair between Freddie and Lizzie intensifies after the death of their mutual friend Monica, played by Claire Rushbrook, as the pair realise that life is too short. Freddie's sex life with his wife, Valerie, played by Lisa McGrillis, is also reignited in the wake of the tragedy, and the second half of the series sees Freddie still balancing his affair with Lizzie against his marriage.

A widely discussed upcoming scene shows Freddie having a near miss as he is forced to make a naked escape after a passionate bath escapade with Lizzie. Asked about the naked flit out, the actor, who is 49, admitted that the scene was farcical to film. He joked that the hardest part was lying in a bath all day and going wrinkly, adding that the bath was not the biggest in the world but that he thought it was quite cute.