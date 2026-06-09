Rivals Season Two Ends Monica Baddingham''s Arc With Controversial Death, Critics Decry Bury Your Gays Trope

The mid‑season finale of Rivals killed off Monica Baddingham, halting a promising sapphic storyline and igniting criticism for employing the Bury Your Gays trope, prompting calls for more responsible LGBTQ representation.

The latest episode of the drama series Rivals has sparked a heated discussion among viewers and critics alike. Season two, episode six concluded with a shocking development that many say undermines the show''s progressive ambitions.

The series, known for its lush portrayal of aristocratic intrigue and its willingness to lean into classic romance tropes, has taken a controversial turn by ending the arc of a key character in a manner that aligns with the pernicious Bury Your Gays narrative device. Throughout the season, the storyline has explored the gradual empowerment of Monica Baddingham, a woman long tied to an abusive marriage with the powerful Tony.

In recent episodes she has begun to assert her independence, confronting her husband and considering a new future beyond the confines of her privileged but oppressive social circle. The writers have also introduced a budding connection between Monica and her former school friend Dame Enid Spink, a relationship that hinted at a deepening emotional bond that could have become the series'' first explicit sapphic romance.

In the original novels that inspire the show, Monica ultimately divorces Tony and moves in with Enid, a development that would have offered a vivid exploration of female desire and solidarity in a world dominated by men. Fans were hopeful that the television adaptation would follow this trajectory, delivering both representation and narrative payoff. Instead, the season finale delivered a sudden and brutal death for Monica, cutting short any further exploration of this potential romance.

Critics argue that this decision not only disregards the source material but also perpetuates a harmful media pattern that disproportionately removes LGBTQ characters from stories, often after they have finally found a semblance of happiness. The move has been described as a punitive narrative choice that undermines the very themes of resilience and self‑determination the show has been building toward.

While the series continues to excel in other areas, such as its lush production values and the compelling performance of Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell Black, this particular plot twist has left many feeling that the writers sacrificed meaningful progress for shock value. The backlash highlights a broader conversation about how television dramas handle queer storylines and the responsibility creators have to avoid reinforcing damaging tropes.

As the show approaches its next season, fans are calling for a more thoughtful approach that respects the characters'' journeys and avoids the repetition of harmful patterns. The episode also raises questions about the balance between staying faithful to the source material and making bold narrative decisions, especially when those decisions risk alienating a growing audience that seeks authentic representation.

In the wake of the controversy, the producers have yet to issue an official statement, leaving the future of the show''s LGBTQ representation uncertain. The community remains hopeful that future seasons will rectify this misstep and provide the nuanced storytelling that has made the series a standout in contemporary drama





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Rivals LGBTQ Representation Bury Your Gays Trope Monica Baddingham Television Criticism

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