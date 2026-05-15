Rivals Season Two: A Bold and Lusty Return to the Eighties

The hit Disney+ series Rivals returns for a second season, continuing its scandalous journey through the excess and power struggles of the 1980s television world.

The return of Rivals on Disney+ is a masterclass in unapologetic excess and high-octane drama. Rating a full five stars, the series dives headfirst into a world defined by wickedness, lust, and a complete disregard for traditional modesty.

It welcomes viewers to what is described as the naughtiest show on television, perfectly encapsulated by the character played by Emily Atack, a gossip-slinger draped in lip gloss and hairspray. This is not a historical documentary but rather a fantasy version of the 1980s, an era where social etiquette is secondary to sexual conquest and luxury. The production values are top-tier, delivering a polished experience that feels like a Rolls-Royce of television.

Every scene is crafted to ensure there is never a dull moment, maintaining a relentless pace that keeps the audience gripped by the scandalous happenings of the elite. Central to the narrative is the vicious power struggle between two titans of the industry. Lord Tony Baddingham, portrayed with sinister brilliance by David Tennant, makes a shocking return.

After appearing to be incapacitated by an awards statuette at the conclusion of the first series, he awakens like a prehistoric beast returning to life. His singular goal is the destruction of his nemesis, the perpetually oversexed Rupert Campbell-Black, played by Alex Hassell. The tension between these two is electric, driving the plot forward with a mix of malice and ambition.

Supporting them is a stellar ensemble cast, including the likes of Nafessa Williams and Katherine Parkinson, who add layers of intrigue to the sociosexual battlefield. Aidan Turner also returns, sporting a magnificent moustache that adds to the campy yet compelling nature of the show. While the show celebrates life and lust, it also carries a poignant shadow.

The original author, Jilly Cooper, passed away at the age of 88 after a fall at her home, leaving a void in the literary world. However, her spirit is omnipresent in the series. From the oversized gin and tonics to the rollicking nature of the characters, Cooper's influence is undeniable. It is reported that she approved the early scripts for this second season, ensuring her vision remained intact.

The series continues to play with the boundaries of reality and fiction, hinting that characters like Rupert may have been inspired by real-life figures such as Andrew Parker Bowles. The drama unfolds through complex relationships, such as Rupert's struggle to behave honourably while juggling his affection for the sweet Taggie and the unprincipled Cameron. One of the standout sequences of the opening episode takes place during a polo match, a setting beloved by Jilly Cooper.

Rather than focusing on the technical aspects of the sport—which often struggle to capture audience attention—Rivals wisely shifts its gaze to the sideline shenanigans. The true action happens in the glances and the gossip. The show highlights the voyeuristic pleasure of the spectators, who are more interested in the physiques of the men in jodhpurs than the game itself. This thematic focus on desire is further amplified during the pre-match activities at the sponsor's swimming pool.

In a scene of chaotic liberation, the characters ignore warnings against skinny dipping, including the identical Heavenly Twins, whose similarities are a running joke among the cast. Ultimately, Rivals is not for those who are easily offended. It embraces the vulgar and the brazen with an open heart. The dialogue is sharp and often caustic, as seen when Declan O'Hara, played by Aidan Turner, confronts Lord Baddingham about the morality of television production.

The response from the villainous mogul is a simple acknowledgment that the lack of morality is exactly what makes the process so much fun. By leaning into its own absurdity and extravagance, Rivals transcends the typical costume drama, offering a satirical yet seductive look at power, fame, and the enduring appeal of the scandalous. It is a tour de force that proves some stories are best told with a bit of filth and a lot of flair





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