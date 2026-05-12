Rivals Season 2: The Bitter Feud Returns

The hit series Rivals returns for Season 2, with the bitter feud between David Tennant's Tony Baddingham and Aidan Turner's Declan O'Hara set to reignite. The ensemble cast includes Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, Nafessa Williams, Danny Dyer, Katherine Parkinson, and more.

Although she sadly passed away in October last year, the late great Jilly Cooper's legacy lives on as the hit series Rivals returns for Season 2.

Scheduled to hit Hulu this Friday, May 15, anticipation is through the roof for a second helping of filthy-rich debauchery in the gorgeous English countryside. A sleeper hit for Hulu when it first debuted in 2024, the show grew steadily in popularity until the entire world couldn't get enough of the bitter feud between David Tennant's Tony Baddingham and Aidan Turner's Declan O'Hara.

Both Tony and Declan will return for the upcoming second season, alongside the likes of Alex Hassell's Rupert Campbell-Black, Bella Maclean's Taggie O’Hara, Nafessa Williams' Cameron Cook, Danny Dyer's Freddie, Katherine Parkinson's Lizzie, and more. You'll want to keep an eye out for some new famous faces, too, as the ensemble is bolstered by the inclusion of Rupert Everett and Agent Carter herself, Hayley Atwell, in Season 2.

This Friday, prepare for not one, not two, but a three-episode premiere, followed by one episode weekly for the next three weeks. The second half of Season 2 will premiere later this year. The battle for television supremacy between Corinium and Venturer is taken to a new level in Season 2, as Lord Tony returns with a vengeance, determined to dismantle his rivals piece-by-piece, weaponizing scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power.

Of course, there will be many more raunchy affairs and blossoming romances in the second season, with the chaos already impressing critics. Officially, albeit from just a handful of submitted reviews thus far, Rivals Season 2 boasts a perfect 100% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes





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Rivals Season 2 David Tennant Aidan Turner Filthy-Rich Debauchery English Countryside Bitter Feud Rupert Campbell-Black Taggie O’Hara Cameron Cook Freddie Lizzie Rupert Everett Hayley Atwell Rotten Tomatoes Rivals Season 2 David Tennant Aidan Turner Filthy-Rich Debauchery English Countryside Bitter Feud Rupert Campbell-Black Taggie O’Hara Cameron Cook Freddie Lizzie Rupert Everett Hayley Atwell Rotten Tomatoes Rivals Season 2 David Tennant Aidan Turner Filthy-Rich Debauchery English Countryside Bitter Feud Rupert Campbell-Black Taggie O’Hara Cameron Cook Freddie Lizzie Rupert Everett Hayley Atwell Rotten Tomatoes

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