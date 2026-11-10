Rivals Season 2 Screening: Emily Atack and Danny Dyer Lead BFI Red Carpet

Rivals stars Emily Atack, Danny Dyer and Alex Hassell turned out for the season two screening at London's BFI Southbank before the Disney+ premiere.

The cast of Rivals gathered on the red carpet at the BFI Southbank in London on Tuesday night for the screening of the show's second season. Actress Emily Atack, 36, was one of the most photographed guests, arriving in a brown leather minidress that drew attention from photographers and fans alike. The event marked the lead-up to the season's release on Disney+, where the series has built a loyal following since its debut in 2024.

Rivals is based on the 1988 novel by the late author Jilly Cooper. The television adaptation is known for its glossy settings, rivalries and steamy storylines, and the screening gave the stars a chance to celebrate the return of the drama in front of London audiences and industry guests.

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Red Carpet Looks at the Rivals Season Two Screening

Emily Atack wore a brown leather minidress layered under a coordinated oversized leather bomber jacket at the Rivals season two screening. She finished the look with opaque tights, black stilettos, chunky gold earrings and bobbed blonde hair styled in waves. Atack plays Sarah Stratton in the Disney+ series.

Bella Maclean, 28, who portrays Agatha 'Taggie' O'Hara, chose a bolder style for the evening. She flashed bejewelled satin hotpants beneath a sheer black skirt, creating one of the night's most talked-about outfits. Her look contrasted with the more tailored approach taken by several of her co-stars.

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Lisa McGrillis, 44, who plays Danny Dyer's on-screen wife, wore a burgundy leather blazer and matching miniskirt. She paired the co-ord with a brown fitted top and heels, while Dyer stayed in a more classic style with a black shirt and white blazer.

Cast Members and Producers Attend the Event

Danny Dyer, 49, who plays Freddie Jones, posed alongside his on-screen wife Lisa McGrillis and was joined by Emily Atack and Bella Maclean. Dyer was among the most recognisable faces at the event, and he was seen beaming for photographers throughout the evening.

Alex Hassell, 46, who plays Rupert Campbell-Black in the series, made a rare public appearance with his wife, Emma King. The pair posed together, and Hassell was pictured with a broad smile as he linked arms with his wife. Hassell wore a smart black suit, while King chose a sleeveless black blouse paired with bold green trousers. The couple met at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and have been married for 15 years.

Executive producer Felicity Blunt, 45, also attended the screening in a backless black plunging midi dress and matching stilettos. Blunt is the wife of actor Stanley Tucci. Director Dee Koppang O'Leary was supported at the event by her husband, TV presenter Dermot O'Leary.

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Critics Praise the Disney+ Return of Rivals

Critics have largely welcomed the second season, with The Times' Carol Midgley awarding the show five stars. Midgley urged viewers to close the curtains, pour a glass of fizz and celebrate a welcome return, adding that the series does not take life too seriously.

The Independent's Nick Hilton gave the show three stars, describing Rivals as a high-class soap opera with slightly racier sex scenes. The Telegraph's Anita Singh focused on the most discussed moment of the season, Danny Dyer's nude scene, while Hello! Magazine's Emmy Griffiths also gave three stars. Griffiths said the show's once-brilliant spark has been somewhat dulled, although she noted that it still has moments of brilliance.

Collider's Therese Lacson gave a more mixed but positive assessment, saying that pacing issues, which she linked largely to the split-season release, did not stop the series from embracing the glitz of Cooper's world while forging its own path.

The second half of the season will be released on Disney+ on Wednesday with a three-episode drop, followed by weekly episodes for the remaining three instalments. Since the show's debut in 2024, its saucy scenes have been its main talking point, and the new season includes Danny Dyer's character going nude during a romp with Lizzie Vereker, played by Katherine Parkinson.